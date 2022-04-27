Peter King Mock: Packers Trade Up for Dotson

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need a receiver in a big way. And they got one with a big move in Peter King’s mock draft.

In King’s first-round mock for Pro Football Talk, the Packers packaged the 22nd pick of the first round and the 92nd pick of the third round in a trade with Philadelphia. That took them up to No. 18, where they grabbed Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

Reasoned King: “Dotson is a better version of Randall Cobb, with maybe the best hands in the draft. Started 38 games and had 183 catches at Penn State. The knock on Dotson is he’s not as physically strong as his peers, and he’ll need to be feistier and a little bulkier to be a consistent weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

“All along, I tried everything I could to get Chris Olave to the Packers. Barring a huge tradeup that might cost Brian Gutekunst next year’s first-round pick, it’s hard to see one of the top four receivers landing in Green Bay. Dotson’s a good alternative. He’s just not Olave.”

In King’s mock seven receivers went in the first round. USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Ohio State’s Chris Olave went in succession in the Top 12, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks went at No. 16 to the Saints and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson snuck into the first round, as well.

Ultimately, Green Bay held steady with its other first-round pick, No. 28, and addressed another big need by adding a desperately needed sidekick to the dynamic duo of Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.

Circling back, King wrote, “The Packers may need this pick, or one of two in the second round, to move up significantly to take a receiver to replace Davante Adams.”

Based on the Rich Hill trade-value chart, the Packers could combine pick No. 22 (worth 253 points) and No. 28 (209 points) and move well into the Top 10. The point value of Green Bay’s first-round picks is 462 points. The No. 5 pick, which is owned by the Giants, is worth 468. The No. 6 spot, which is owned by the Panthers, is worth 446.

Would Gutekunst be so gutsy? We’ll find out when the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night.