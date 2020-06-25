PackerCentral
PFF Believes Packers Lack Top-10 Roster

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game last season, have the 12th-best roster in the NFL entering the 2020 season. So says Pro Football Focus, which used a combination of its 2019 player grades and career player grades and statistics to rank the rosters of all 32 teams.

Receiver Davante Adams was listed as the team’s biggest strength. “Adams' 23 receiving touchdowns from inside the red zone since 2017 are more than any other player,” PFF’s Ben Linsey wrote in part of his summation.

Linebacker was listed as the Packers’ biggest weakness. While fans might have packed Blake Martinez’s bags and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine seemed giddy to plug veteran Christian Kirksey into the lineup, Linsey was more dubious. Looking beyond the injuries, Linsey wrote Kirksey, “has been a liability in coverage stretching back even further. Kirksey hasn't recorded a PFF coverage grade above 60.0 since he did so all the way back in 2015 with the Browns.”

With Devin Funchess being the only notable addition to the receiver corps, the X-factor was receiver Allen Lazard. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a big believer in Lazard, which is a good starting point. But it will be up to Lazard to show the Packers didn’t make a gigantic blunder in not using a premium draft pick on a receiver.

“You look at the development of a guy like Allen Lazard, what he did last year, and his versatility,” Rodgers said in a conference call last month. “He was cut at the end of training camp and then quickly put back on the roster Week 1. By the end of the season, he was called upon many, many times in important situations to make big plays and he did. He’s just a great teammate, and ascending player, loved his approach every week and he made some big-time plays for us.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RANKINGS AND COMPLETE PACKERS COMMENTS.

Hall of Fame Game Canceled; Dillon Enshrinement Postponed

The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What does it mean for the induction of former Packers great Bobby Dillon?

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: An Ode (and Wave Goodbye) to Sports Handshake

From Brett Favre putting 'er in the old vice to postgame congratulations, the handshake has long held us in its grip. In this pandemic, though, the shake is shelved.

Bill Huber

Butler Understands COVID Policy That Could Ground Lambeau Leaps

“Obviously, the fans being there is what it’s all about. I want the fans to be safe,” he said.

Bill Huber

Offense Will Have New Starting Point for Year 2

In a nutshell, this is why the Green Bay Packers’ offense should be better in 2020.

Bill Huber

Adams Dominates Red Zone

The good news for the Packers is that Davante Adams has been a force in the red zone. The bad news?

Bill Huber

Game Changed: 10 Ways Sports Will Be Different

When sports do return, there are some changes that the coronavirus pandemic has forced that could be permanent.

Bill Huber

Too Often, They Dropped the Ball

Aaron Rodgers must play better in 2020 but his pass-catchers too often let him down in 2019.

Bill Huber

Accurate Prediction: Offense Depends on Rodgers’ Improvement

Here is where Aaron Rodgers must improve in 2020.

Bill Huber

Father’s Day Repost: How Runyan Got Out of Dad’s Shadow

Jon Runyan Sr. was a 12-year NFL starter. That meant great expectations for Jon Runyan Jr., who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

Kirksey Could Add Right ‘Stuff’ to Run Defense

If he can stay healthy, Christian Kirksey's history shows his impact as a run defender.

Bill Huber