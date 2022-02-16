PFF Mock Draft: Packers Land First-Round Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers enter the offseason with an enormous question mark at receiver.

Yes, Davante Adams is scheduled to be a free agent. But it doesn’t end there. Speed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be a free agent, as well, and “goon” receiver Allen Lazard will be a restricted free agent.

In his post-Super Bowl mock draft at Pro Football Focus, Mike Renner picked Arkansas’ Treylon Burks with the 28th selection.

“Burks can be a better version of Allen Lazard as the Packers’ No. 2 wide receiver. He’s big enough to get involved as a blocker, which Matt LaFleur loves, and he has a speed element to his game,” Renner wrote as part of his summation.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Burks caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three seasons. He had a huge final campaign with 66 grabs for 1,104 yards (16.7 average) and 11 touchdowns. All four of those marks set career highs. He even added 112 yards and one touchdown on 14 rushes.

Burks dominated in the slot at Arkansas so is a bit of a projection as an outside receiver because, A, he didn’t play there much and, B, he wasn’t asked to run much of the route tree. But players with his size, speed and run-after-catch ability are rare.

The Arkansas native would fit well in Green Bay.

“He has a lot of friends and is real popular as far as kids his age, and even the older people who hunt with him,” Warren High School coach Bo Hembree told Whole Hog Sports. “He’s went hunting with my son, my brother-in-law, so he goes with a lot of people around here.

“There’s not too many around town that’s not had contact with Treylon as far as hunting with him or fishing with him. We have a bunch of ponds around here, and Treylon would call to see if he could fish. Everybody would say yes. He’d always go thank them when he got done. He’s got a really good personality that everybody responds to.”