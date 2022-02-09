Skip to main content

PFF Mock Draft: Packers Tackle Weakness with Small-School Standout

“He’s one of the nastiest linemen I’ve ever seen in my life,” his college position coach said.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers enter the offseason with uncertainty throughout the roster, and that includes offensive tackle.

Presumably, David Bakhtiari will be back at left tackle. But what about right tackle? Will veteran starter Billy Turner be a cost-cutting release? Will there be any interest (or money) in re-signing Dennis Kelly? What is the long-term best spot for Elgton Jenkins once he’s healthy?

With all that in mind, Pro Football Focus’ Seth Galina sent Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning to Green Bay with the 28th pick in his mock draft.

“At 6-foot-7, 321 pounds, Penning is a monster who is extremely physical in the run game” was part of Galina’s summation. “He will need to clean up his anchor in pass protection against the more physically dominant edge rushers in the NFL, but he has exciting potential.”

Penning allowed only one sack during his final season to earn FCS All-American honors. There are obvious level-of-competition questions but, in its draft guide, PFF notes Penning “is out for blood.”

Northern Iowa has never had a player selected in the first round. Penning could change that.

“That would mean a ton,” Penning said in December. “UNI’s a legendary program so it would definitely be amazing to be able to do that. There’s been some great players to come through here like Spencer (Brown), David Johnson...It’d be insane to be able to be the top guy at the school ever.”

His position coach, Ryan Clanton, was an offensive lineman at Oregon and had to block the likes of DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead on the practice field. So, he knows what NFL talent looks like.

“I’ve been around a lot of top ten draft picks playing and coaching and he is by far the most physically and mentally geared for the NFL,” Clanton said. “He’s one of the nastiest linemen I’ve ever seen in my life. I’d put him up with any NFL offensive lineman on the nasty scale...Trevor doesn’t force that, it’s just who he is. It’s how he plays the game, but he’s the nicest guy ever off the field and the whole team loves him.”

