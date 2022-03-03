PFF Mock Draft: Packers Take FSU Pass Rusher

In his one and only season at Florida State, Jermaine Johnson of Florida State was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have questions at outside linebacker.

Za’Darius Smith has an enormous cap number in 2022, his final season under contract. Preston Smith has an enormous cap number in 2022, his final season under contract. And Rashan Gary, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, is entering his final season under contract, though the team could keep him for at least one more year by triggering the fifth-year option.

While NFL Draft Bible’ Zack Patraw went with USC’s Drake Jackson in confronting those realities, Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo selected Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson.

“This is a forward-thinking move for the Packers, who have a good group of edge rushers that are not locked up beyond 2022,” Palazzolo wrote. “Johnson is a power edge who broke out in 2021 and carried that success into one of the most impressive practice weeks at the Senior Bowl.”

It’s a strong class of edge rushers, and there’s little consensus on the pecking order headed into the Scouting Combine. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, for instance, didn’t think he’d even be available for the Eagles’ spots at Nos 15, 16 and 19.

“I think Jermaine Johnson is probably going to be gone by then,” Jeremiah said. “He's taken off from having a really good season and having a great week of practice down there in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.”

What could push Johnson into Green Bay’s range is his limited upside. He’s not as explosive as some of the other top edge-rushing prospects. However, with strength and length, he’s a more rugged run defender.

In his one and only season at FSU, Johnson was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year following a season of 12 sacks, 18 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. He led all Power-5 defensive linemen with 70 tackles and he paced the ACC in sacks and TFLs.

Johnson is a byproduct of talent meeting work ethic.

“When you get a guy like that, production skyrockets,” FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis said. “Sometimes people thing playing hard should just be how it is – and it should be – but it's also a skill. To relentlessly chase the ball. And he has that innate ability to relentlessly chase the ball. And he's very talented. When you couple those two things together, that's what leads to the great production.”

Johnson spent the 2020 season at Georgia. He was forced to start his career at Independence Community College in Kansas because he had a 1.9 grade-point average in high school and was deemed the No. 2,089 recruit in the nation.

“The (emotional moments) were pretty frequent,” Johnson told Macon.com. “I just arrived in the middle-of-nowhere Kansas and I didn’t know if I’d ever play football at the big stage. I was broken down, rebuilt and found out who I really am.”