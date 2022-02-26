PFF Mock Draft: Packers Trade Rodgers, Get Five Picks in First Two Rounds

Check out this projected haul the Green Bay Packers would receive from the Denver Broncos for trading Aaron Rodgers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Should the Green Bay Packers reload and take another run at getting to a Super Bowl? Or should they try to reload on the fly by trading Aaron Rodgers?

In Austin Gayle’s two-round mock draft at Pro Football Focus, he projected a trade that would result in a massive haul of draft picks.

In Gayle’s trade, the Denver Broncos sent the Packers first-, second- and third-round picks in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023. That might be a little rich, but the Broncos are a good team without a good quarterback, and they’d have an obvious interest with new coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The trade resulted in the Packers owning three of the top 41 picks – Nos. 9, 28 and 41 – and five selections inside the first two rounds.

With the ninth pick, Gayle went with USC receiver Drake London.

“The writing is on the wall for 2021 NFL MVP and future Hall of Fame signal-caller Aaron Rodgers to play elsewhere in 2022,” Gayle wrote. “And after hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach this offseason, Denver is a likely trade destination for Rodgers if both parties can get a deal done.”

The towering London had a sensational final season with 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. That production came in eight games, his season ending on Oct. 30 with a broken ankle. Even missing the end of the season, he led the nation in contested catches, according to PFF.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, London has the build of a basketball player. Sure enough, he averaged 29 points and 12 rebounds during his senior season in high school and played in three games for the Trojans’ basketball team after the 2019 football season.

"Why not?" he told The Ventura County Star of being a two-sport star. "It's something I've done all my life. I love both sports. It's what I do. I want to get my degree, play two sports and, hopefully, become a pro athlete. That's my dream."

With the rest of their picks, the Packers got a linebacker with their spot at No. 28, and a pass rusher, linebacker and tight end in the second round.