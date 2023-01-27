PFF Names One Free Agent Packers Must Keep

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a star-studded list of upcoming free agents. Of the players on their list, who is the most important to retain?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Marcedes Lewis was the oldest nonquarterback in the NFL to start more than one game this season. Nonetheless, he’s the one free agent the Green Bay Packers can’t afford to lose, according to Pro Football Focus.

“We’re operating under the notion that Rodgers will be back, and reliable blocking tight end Marcedes Lewis is an important part of the veteran group on this team,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote. “Over the past three seasons, Lewis’ 75.9 run-blocking grade ranks fourth among tight ends, and he’s shown few signs of slowing down entering his age-39 season in 2023, which would be his 18th NFL campaign.”

That 18th season is a magical number to Lewis.

Lewis, who will turn 39 in May, is tied with Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten for most seasons played by a tight end in NFL history. One more season would give Lewis the record outright. It’s something he wants.

“I just remember Tony Gonzalez getting 17 first,” Lewis said in June. “Tony’s a good friend of mine, so that was something that I followed close, anyway. When he got to 17, I was like, ‘God, I don’t know if I can do 17.’

“The way we play tight end is totally different. Tony was more pass catching. I did a lot of both. Now, I’m in my second prime as far as run blocking and stuff like that. Obviously, I’m in the trenches with what I do. If I want to get 18, my heart and my mind have to be aligned like, ‘Yo, I want to go get this record.’”

Lewis has enjoyed quite the career metamorphosis. A first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2006, Lewis caught 58 passes in 2010 and 52 more in 2012. He’s not much of a receiving threat these days, unless he catches a defense napping. No defenses can sleep on his blocking, though. Helped in part by his offseason mixed-martial-arts training, Lewis is a dominating presence.

That’s why his “second prime” continues long after most players have hung up their cleats. Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were the only other starters who were 37 or older this season.

“My goal when I got drafted was to play 10,” Lewis said. “I figured 10 was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a great career.’ I figured I’d be tired and ready for it to end. And then once I got 10, I was like, ‘Damn, I feel good, like I can still continue to do this.’ Got to 13 … Once I got to 13, 14, I was like, ‘Let me see what the record is.’ This year, I’ll tie the record. It would be great to break it and then I would consider, ‘OK, I’ve done that.’ Eighteen is kind of bizarre, especially at the tight end position.”

Bizarre, indeed. Lewis started all 17 games this season. The NFL’s second-oldest tight end was Kansas City’s Travis Kelce at 33. The Rams’ Tyler Higbee, who turned 30 on Jan. 1, was the third-oldest tight end to start more than 13 games.

“Every day,” he said, “I just try to live my life like I’m on a one-day contract.”

Packers 2023 Unrestricted Free Agents

Jarran Reed played well in his one season with the Packers. (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Here is the full list of Green Bay’s 14 unrestricted free agents.

Receivers: Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb

Tight ends: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis

Defensive line: Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed

Outside linebacker: Justin Hollins

Inside linebacker: Eric Wilson

Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine

Safeties: Adrian Amos, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt

Kicker: Mason Crosby

