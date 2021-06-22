PFF Names Packers’ Best, Worst Contracts

Davante Adams scored 20 total touchdowns last season and is a bargain entering his final season under contract. Will he show up for training camp?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams’ average salary of $14.5 million ranks just 18th among receivers entering the 2021 NFL season.

That makes Adams quite a bargain as he comes off a season in which he led the NFL with 18 touchdown catches and 98.1 receiving yards per game.

Pro Football Focus listed the best and worst contract for each team. Picking Adams as the best was a no-brainer.

“Adams’ 2020 season was nothing short of remarkable,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote. “His 2.96 yards per route run was a full third of a yard better than the second-best wide receiver. Adams has every right to demand an extension at least in the ballpark of DeAndre Hopkins’ $27.5 million per year range, but for now, it appears he’ll let his agent sort that out.”

Adams is entering the final season of a four-year, $58 million deal signed just before the 2017 finale. Adams has earned a monster contract but will it come from the Packers? To get in compliance with this year’s salary cap, general manager Brian Gutekunst reworked several contracts. Those restructures have left the team a league-worst $34.6 million over a projected salary cap of $208.2 million. The future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers could impact Adams’ decision, as well.

While Adams skipped the three weeks of voluntary organized team activities, he attended the mandatory minicamp and will report for duty for training camp next month.

“Yeah, I’ll be here, man. I’ll be here,” he said. “I signed up to go to work and play. I’m from East Palo Alto, Calif. I grew up with $0. I’m not forfeiting any of my money that I’ve earned and signed for already. So, I’ll be there for sure.”

One of the contracts the Packers revamped belonged to outside linebacker Preston Smith. After setting a career high with 12 sacks in 2019, he matched his career low with four sacks in 2020.

“The reworked contract will almost certainly make Smith a free agent following the 2021 campaign, as he currently stands to have a $19.75 million 2022 cap hit,” Spielberger wrote. “He’ll likely leave Green Bay with $7.25 million in 2022 dead money.”