PFF Analytics Help Judge Packers’ Battles on Offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Pro Football Focus offers a treasure trove of stats beyond its player grades. Here’s a look at some of them on offense with the preseason complete and roster cuts coming on Tuesday.

Quarterbacks

A total of 59 quarterbacks dropped back to pass at least 25 times, including Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert. Love was 16th in adjusted completion percentage, which removes throwaways and batted balls from the equation, and Benkert was 21st.

The secret sauce to quarterbacking is making game-changing completions while avoiding game-changing mistakes. Aaron Rodgers, of course, has mastered that equation. Benkert ranked 11th in big-time throw percentage (5.8) and 21st in turnover-worthy play percentage (1.8). Love ranked 12th in big-time throw percentage (5.7) but 44th in turnover-worthy play percentage (5.1). Love had one interception and almost threw another vs. Buffalo. For what it’s worth, former Packers backup Tim Boyle, who is with Detroit, had only one big-time throw and was tied for last with five turnover-worthy plays.

Receivers

A total of 73 receivers were targeted at least eight times, including three Packers. By catching 14-of-16, Malik Taylor was ninth with a catch rate of 87.5 percent. Amari Rodgers (13-of-17) was 21st at 76.5 percent and Reggie Begelton (7-of-12) was tied for 51st at 58.3 percent. All three were better than former Packers player and Rodgers-favorite, Jake Kumerow (4-of-8; 59th at 50.0 percent). Taylor was 16th with 2.50 yards per route. In YAC per catch, Rodgers was 17th (5.0) and Begelton 21st (4.9). Rodgers, a third-round pick, is a lock to make the roster. If the Packers keep six receivers, Taylor and Begelton appear to be the front-runners for the final spot.

Running backs

A total of 53 running backs had at least 15 carries, including three Packers. Interestingly, Dexter Williams was 11th with 3.35 yards after contact per carry. Kylin Hill was 24th (2.89) and Patrick Taylor was 28th (2.74). Hill, a slam-dunk lock to make the roster, was sixth with 1.67 yards per pass route and 12th in elusive rating, which measures “success of a runner independent of blocking.” Williams was 21st in that metric and Taylor was last as one of only four backs to not force a missed tackle. There’s just not enough juice in Taylor, which could mean Williams gets a spot on the practice squad as the unofficial No. 4 back.

Tight ends

A total of 60 tight ends were targeted at least four times in the passing game. The only Packers player was former third-round pick Jace Sternberger. Even with the big catch vs. Houston, Sternberger ranked only 48th with 0.67 yards per pass route. He caught 5-of-8 for 40 yards with one drop.

PFF’s player grades are more subjective than pure numbers like receptions and yards. So, for what it’s worth, of the 47 tight ends to have 30-plus snaps as a run blocker, Bronson Kaufusi was second and Sternberger 30th. Sternberger had the whiff at the goal line on the opening series vs. Buffalo.

Offensive Line

Of the 73 offensive tackles with at least 40 pass-protecting snaps, Yosh Nijman finished 15th in pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap. He allowed one sack and one hit for two total pressures in 88 passing plays while facing a lot of starting defenders. With David Bakhtiari’s immediate future on the roster in question but veteran Dennis Kelly perhaps good to go for the coming week, Nijman has played well enough to make the 53. Ben Braden was the other tackle to meet that playing-time threshold. He was 40th with one sack, one hit and five total pressures in 80 pass-protecting snaps.

Of the 81 guards with at least 40 pass-protecting snaps, rookie right guard Royce Newman tied for first in pass-blocking efficiency. He didn’t allow a single pressure in 42 passing plays. Veteran Lucas Patrick finished 31st with one pressure in 41 passing plays. Jon Runyan was 57th with three pressures in 53 snaps. Between pass protecting and run blocking, Newman, for what it’s worth, was the No. 1-graded offensive lineman overall. Presumably, after starting the last two preseason games, he will be the Week 1 starter. Will it be with Patrick, a proven commodity who had a high-quality season at right guard last year, or Runyan?

Backing the passing-play threshold down to 25 snaps to collect Josh Myers, the rookie finished 41st out of 59 centers. While that might not sound good, he allowed just one pressure in 25 passing plays. Jake Hanson tied for 20th, with one pressure (a quarterback hit) in 50 passing plays.