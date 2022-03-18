PFF Three-Round Mock Draft Replaces Adams with Two Picks

Armed with five picks in the first three rounds, here is how Pro Football Focus attacked the Green Bay Packers' weaknesses.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You’ve got to feel sorry for the NFL mock drafters. Seemingly every day over the past week, there’s been one bombshell transaction after another.

The latest came on Thursday night, when the Green Bay Packers traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Receiver is always a popular first-round pick for the Packers in mock drafts. Now, it seems like a necessity.

A new three-round mock draft at Pro Football Focus – which is still relevant without any major news on Friday – sends receivers to the Packers in the first and second round.

At No. 22 overall – that was the Raiders’ first-round pick – Mike Renner went with Ohio State’s Chris Olave.

“With Davante Adams' move to Las Vegas, the Packers should invest as much possible in their receiver room. Olave is one of the most pro-ready receivers in this class and should have an immediate positive effect on the passing offense,” Renner wrote.

In four seasons, Olave (6-1, 188) caught 176 passes for 2,711 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns. His breakout game came as a freshman, when he scored two touchdowns and blocked a punt vs. Michigan. He emerged as a star as a sophomore when he hauled in 12 touchdown receptions, then scored seven times in seven games during the COVID-impacted junior season before recording career highs of 65 receptions for 966 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.

He possesses decent size (6-0 3/4), speed (4.39 40), route-running and excellent hands.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day went to Mission Hills High School to recruit Olave’s quarterback. Someone needed to catch the passes, so coach Chris Hauser grabbed Olave – who was ineligible to play that season as a transfer student – out of class.

“I was saying, ‘Coach Day, that kid he’s playing catch with is special. I know I can’t prove it yet to you based on tape from last year, but I’m telling you that’s a special young man,’” Hauser told Buckeye Extra.

The Packers took an offensive lineman with their pick at No. 28, a logical selection given the release of three-year starter Billy Turner and two-year starter Lucas Patrick.

In the second round, Renner went with a linebacker and another receiver, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore. At a shade less than 5-foot-10, Moore probably is only a slot receiver and the Packers have two slots with veteran Randall Cobb and last year’s third-round pick, Amari Rodgers. Tight end Trey McBride of Colorado State, who was still on the board, might have made more sense, given the uncertainty of that position.

Renner gave the Packers another linebacker in the third round. With De’Vondre Campbell re-signed, the Packers don’t need to draft two linebackers. Rather, they need a defensive lineman or pass rusher; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler went off Renner’s board a few picks later.