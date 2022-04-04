PFF Two-Round Mock Nets Two Pass-Catchers for Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers need players who can catch the football, not just receivers. They got a receiver and a tight end in this new mock draft from Pro Football Focus.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a two-round mock draft at Pro Football Focus, Anthony Treash delivered a pair of playmakers to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

At No. 22 overall, the first-round pick obtained in the Davante Adams trade, the Packers wound up with North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson.

“Watson has been one of the draft's biggest risers over recent months,” Treash wrote. “The 6-foot-4, 208-pound wideout earned an 89.5 receiving grade while generating an astounding 4.33 yards per route run playing in a run-heavy Bison offense last year. He followed that up with one of the best Senior Bowl showings at the position, finishing in the top-three in PFF grade during the one-on-ones.

“Watson caught the attention of coaches, scouts and executives at the event and generated even more hype with an elite combine performance.”

Between receptions, rushes and returns, 32 percent of Watson’s career touches gained 20-plus yards. He finished career ranked fourth in school history with 20.4 yards per reception and 26.4 yards per kickoff return. As a senior, he scored four touchdowns of 65-plus yards. He then aced the offseason with excellent showings at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine, which he aced with a 4.36 in the 40 and 38.5-inch vertical.

With the 28th pick of the first round, the Packers took one of the Big Ten’s numerous high-profile edge defenders to join Preston Smith and Rashan Gary as the outside linebackers.

With the first of their second-round picks, No. 53 overall, the Packers selected an ultra-athletic offensive lineman. If the Packers went this route, 2020 Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins would bounce outside to right tackle once he’s healthy from last year’s torn ACL.

With the 59th pick, the choice was Colorado State tight end Trey McBride. The first unanimous All-American in program history, McBride caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards during his senior season. He led the nation’s tight ends in receptions, yards and yards per game (93.4).

A bit undersized for a traditional tight end at 6-foot-3 5/8, McBride allegedly ran a 4.56 at CSU’s pro day.

“McBride was the highest-graded tight end in college football last season and the engine of Colorado State’s offense,” Treash wrote. “He was targeted on 30% of his routes — the second-highest rate at the position — and finished the season averaging an incredible 2.77 yards per route run. The 6-foot-3, 249-pounder has the receiving ability and blocking prowess to become a quality tight end in the NFL.”

A potential quintet of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Watson at receiver, with Robert Tonyan and McBride at tight end, could give Rodgers a deep and diverse fleet of pass-catchers.

