PFF Views Packers’ Pass Catchers Among Worst in NFL

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers receiver corps wasn’t a strength last season and it’s not a strength today.

That’s the verdict of Pro Football Focus, which ranked Green Bay’s group of pass catchers – receivers and tight ends – as the 26th-best in the NFL.

“The consensus biggest need for the Packers heading into this offseason was another threat at wide receiver to take some of the burden off Davante Adams, and their marquee acquisition to solve that problem was … Devin Funchess,” PFF wrote. “Funchess has been a solid option in the passing game as a possession receiver … however, the Packers still lack dynamic playmakers behind Adams on the depth chart. They’re relying heavily on young guys like Allen Lazard and Jace Sternberger to take big steps next season.”

Green Bay’s offseason additions include Funchess and third-round tight end Josiah Deguara. Underachieving tight end Jimmy Graham and receiver Geronimo Allison have moved on.

The lack of high-profile newcomers should be seen as a vote of confidence in the returning group, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

“For them to not pick a guy early on, to me, says they really like our guys and have faith in them,” Rodgers said on Friday. “It all starts with Davante and his abilities. He’s a dynamic player. When you have a dynamic guy like that, he opens up the field for the rest of the guys. That’s where you saw guys like Allen Lazard make big strides, you saw Jake (Kumerow) make big plays, you saw MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) have games where he was a big factor for us. I’m excited about seeing EQ (Equanimeous St. Brown) back in the mix and then adding Devin, who’s a veteran guy who’s made plays in the league for a number of years and is hungry. I feel really good about that group and, obviously, the front office did, as well.”

In the NFC North, Detroit is No. 6, Minnesota is No. 24 and Chicago is No. 27. Tampa Bay is No. 1 for new quarterback Tom Brady. Click here for the full rankings.

