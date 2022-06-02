Photos and Reaction as Rodgers-Brady Win The Match

For the second consecutive year, Aaron Rodgers was victorious in The Match, a made-for-TV charity golf event.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the 12th and final hole to give him and Tom Brady a 1-up victory over fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes in Josh Allen in The Match in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

“I felt really good about [the putt], to be honest,” Rodgers said on the broadcast. “Tommy gave me a great read. I heard Trevor [Immelman] and Charles [Barkley] in my head telling me I was going to make it, and I felt good about the line when I hit it. I knew it was going in. …

“Tom and I, about four holes ago, we got pretty serious and we buckled down a bit because they were playing really good and we didn't want to come out here with an L.”

Now, Rodgers can turn his attention to football. After skipping the first two weeks of the voluntary organized team activities, the Packers will conduct their mandatory three-day minicamp next week, with practices on June 7 through June 9.

Here are a series of photos from Jeremy Freeman of Turner Sports along with some of the highlights and banter.