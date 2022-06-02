Photos and Reaction as Rodgers-Brady Win The Match
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the 12th and final hole to give him and Tom Brady a 1-up victory over fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes in Josh Allen in The Match in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.
“I felt really good about [the putt], to be honest,” Rodgers said on the broadcast. “Tommy gave me a great read. I heard Trevor [Immelman] and Charles [Barkley] in my head telling me I was going to make it, and I felt good about the line when I hit it. I knew it was going in. …
“Tom and I, about four holes ago, we got pretty serious and we buckled down a bit because they were playing really good and we didn't want to come out here with an L.”
Now, Rodgers can turn his attention to football. After skipping the first two weeks of the voluntary organized team activities, the Packers will conduct their mandatory three-day minicamp next week, with practices on June 7 through June 9.
Here are a series of photos from Jeremy Freeman of Turner Sports along with some of the highlights and banter.
Aaron Rodgers arrives for The Match at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
The 44-year-old Brady, the winner of seven Super Bowl championships, and the 38-year-old Rodgers, owner of four MVPs, have combined to win eight NFL championships and seven MVPs. Mahomes and Allen, both of whom are 26, are two of the NFL’s young stars. Mahomes has one Super Bowl win and one MVP on his resume.
The participants enjoy some pre-match banter. Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson (far left) is joined by Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes and Allen.
During the interview session, Allen showed Brady the golf ball he was using. It featured a shirtless Brady from the 2000 Scouting Combine.
Later, Brady showed Allen a golf ball featuring the Lombardi Trophy, which Brady has won seven times during his legendary career.
The golfers are ready to rumble for the 12-hole showdown. Thankfully, J.J. Watt is there to keep them separated.
The players gather on the first tee. At least Brady got to the tee.
“Just looking at the pin location, guys,” Brady said. “Nah, I’m just kidding. I’m so frickin’ lost around here I don’t know where I’m going.”
Rodgers and Brady join Wisconsin native J.J. Watt for an interview session.
Watt had one of the funnier lines of the evening.
Rodgers watches his tee shot at The Match. Thanks in large part to strong play by Rodgers, which included a birdie on No. 1, he and Brady won the first two holes.
Perhaps that is true. A Golf.com analyst said Rodgers' swing has improved.
Rodgers sank the winning birdie putt to give the Old Quarterbacks 1-up victory over Mahomes and Allen.
Last year, Rodgers and PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau beat Brady and Phil Mickelson.
Here are more photos, this time from Getty Images.