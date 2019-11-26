Playoff Tickets Going On Sale Dec. 5

Despite the outcome on Sunday night at San Francisco, the Green Bay Packers remain on top of the NFC North and in the thick of the NFC playoff race with their 8-3 record.

Because of that, the team announced on Tuesday that it will start selling tickets to potential wild-card or divisional-round playoff games on Dec. 5, in according to NFL rules. The Packers are guaranteed to host at least one playoff game if they win the division title.

If the Packers do not host a playoff game, fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund. For ease of refunds, the team will be handling the ticket sale online only at packers.com/tickets.

Video: Rodgers on loss to 49ers

Wild Card Weekend is set for Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, and divisional-round games will be played Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Tickets for a potential NFC Championship Game, which would be played on Jan. 19, will be sold on a later date.

Over the previous four seasons, Green Bay played only one home playoff game – a 38-13 rout of the Giants on Jan. 8, 2017, to start its run to the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers were blasted 37-8 by San Francisco on Sunday night, a huge blow to earning home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. They’ll try to rebound at the Giants on Sunday.

“I think every loss is a test,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. “I think we have leadership in this locker room. It kind of surfaced there in some postgame remarks by some of the guys. I’m not going to get into who said what but definitely encouraging hearing some of those voices. I feel good about our culture, but we’ve got to improve on offense and set the tone a little bit better than we did. Obviously, I fumbled on the first drive; that didn’t help – gave them seven and we just didn’t get anything going, obviously.”