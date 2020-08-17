Packers Training Camp Highlights: Practice 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Vernon Scott undoubtedly was the most anonymous member of the Green Bay Packers’ draft class.

That’s because NFL Draft Media Conglomerate and #DraftTwitter didn’t think much of Scott. Actually, those entities didn’t think of Scott at all. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler was an exception. In his massive draft preview, Brugler ranked Scott as the No. 61 safety in the class.

The Packers, however, used a seventh-round draft choice on Scott, making him the 22nd of 24 safeties off the board. What did general manager Brian Gutekunst and his scouts see in Scott that everyone else missed?

The final three games, when Scott changed positions and had a hand in four turnovers for TCU.

That playmaking ability showed up at Monday’s practice. He made two impressive plays. On the first, his deflection near the line of scrimmage would have been intercepted by cornerback DaShaun Amos had outside linebacker Randy Ramsey not knocked the ball to the turf. Later, he came flying up from center field to help prevent a completion from Jordan Love to Darrius Shepherd.

“Not a surprise,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “He definitely showed that ability in college. It’ll be interesting when I go back and look at the tape, because there were a couple of times where he’s got to be careful as the post player, being too shallow so balls don’t get thrown over his head but he definitely has great instincts and we expect him to be a playmaker.”

Injury Report

COVID-19: LS Hunter Bradley, OLB Greg Roberts.

PUP: LB Curtis Bolton (knee), OT Yosh Nijman (elbow).

NFI: RB Patrick Taylor (foot), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Returned: TE Jace Sternberger (COVID), DT Trevon Hester (COVID).

Of note, Bradley and Roberts were on the practice field, meaning they perhaps will be cleared for Tuesday’s practice. With an 80-man roster, corresponding roster moves will have to be made. Once again, John Leglue snapped on field goals, with kicker Mason Crosby either making 9-of-10 field-goal attempts or all 10 attempts (there was no referee to signal).

Plays of the Day

– There are no concerns about second-round pick AJ Dillon as a running back. He’s a muscle-bound monster with good vision and the speed to take it the distance. What he didn’t do at Boston College was catch the football. He simply wasn't asked to do it. His ability to be a positive factor in the passing game, whether it’s receiving or blocking, will ultimately dictate his role in the NFL.

It was just one play but Dillon’s first chance at training camp was an impressive one. Going up the seam on his first play of the day, he caught a bullet from quarterback Tim Boyle for a big gain.

– For all the tackles Blake Martinez made as the Packers’ main inside linebacker, he made few noteworthy plays against the pass. The last two seasons, he had one interception and five passes defensed. His replacement, Christian Kirksey, is an upgrade athletically and in coverage. He recorded the first (and only) interception of training camp when he dropped deep into a zone and picked off Aaron Rodgers.

The Next Day

The Packers will practice at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be the team’s first full-pads practice.

Last Word of the Day

Last preseason, Boyle led the NFL in passer rating. It wasn’t why he beat out DeShone Kizer but it certainly didn’t hurt. This year, there will be no preseason due to COVID-19.

“If anything, I get to miss the fun reps I get in preseason. I fortunately have had two good preseasons, so I look forward to those games, just because scheme is fairly simple and I feel like defensive scheme is fairly simple, so I won’t be able to go out there and sling it around. But I think these reps in practice are just as important. I think going out there and making sure I’m putting us in the right play, doing it with some good tempo, and delivering the ball where it needs to go is important. That’s what they want to see from me. Yeah, it’s going to be sad missing out on some preseason just from a fun standpoint and going out and playing with your teammates, but I think we’ll get the work we need in training camp.”