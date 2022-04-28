Prediction: What Packers Will Do in First Round of NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is filled with uncertainty at the top, so naturally that uncertainty has cascaded into the bottom of the first round, where the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to pick 22nd and 28th.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – This is my 14th NFL Draft covering the Green Bay Packers. A lot of times, I go into the Thursday of the first round feeling pretty good about what they’re going to do. A lot of times, I’m wildly incorrect, but that’s the fun, right?

I don’t have a clue what the Packers are going to do tonight, to be honest. The Top 10 of the draft is filled with uncertainty, and that’s trickled down to the bottom one-third of the draft, which is filled with uncertainty under the best of circumstances.

Here’s what I do know. The Packers have a need at receiver. And not your run-of-the-mill need. It’s an enormous need. As much as that need has been discussed the last couple months, it’s almost impossible to overstate it.

I get it, having a great quarterback is the rising tide that lifts all boats. Aaron Rodgers would throw for 4,000 yards with a 100 passer rating with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and the guy from the “Angels Forever, Windows of Light” commercial as the receivers. And I get it, Matt LaFleur is a great coach, play-caller and schemer. They’ll make it work. Their success in games without Adams is the proof.

But you know who else is a great coach with a great scheme? Sean McVay. And you know who else is a great quarterback? Matthew Stafford. That didn’t stop the Los Angeles Rams from signing Allen Robinson to join Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the immortal Tom Brady. They signed Russell Gage to join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The Packers simply don’t have the firepower to match up with the NFL’s other top teams. They need to get an instant-impact receiver. They need someone capable of winning against a good corner on third-and-8 in the fourth quarter in December and January.

Scouts have nothing but free time on the Thursday before the draft. So, I talked to a few, including this high-ranking team executive who will help call the shots for his team this weekend.

The consensus is Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, USC’s Drake London, Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Chris Olave will be gone before Green Bay is up at No. 22. Wilson, London and Olave are the instant-impact receivers in this draft.

The other receivers are good but flawed.

Treylon Burks is a YAC machine but isn’t ready to run a full offense. Maybe the Packers can draft him and he’d become that player for the stretch run. Maybe.

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson will be at his best in the slot. The Packers already have Cobb and Amari Rodgers for slot duty. So, that seems like too much redundancy.

North Dakota State’s Christian Watson ran a limited route tree, faced a bunch of corners who will never see the NFL light of day and dropped too many passes. But he is big and really fast. That sells on Thursdays, but will it win on Sundays as a rookie?

“I love him in the 40s if your team has an established No. 1,” one scout said.

Georgia’s George Pickens has the full package and should be well beyond last year’s torn ACL, but he’s never really been a dominant player and there are some relatively minor off-the-field concerns.

“I do think that where guys come from and what they’ve been exposed to has a significant impact on how they come into the league and how quickly they get up to speed,” Gutekunst said last week. That line might hint that he’s not learning toward Burks or Watson, though perhaps I am guilty of reading too far between the lines.

The thought here, and it’s echoing what that aforementioned executive said, is the Packers will move up and select the polished Olave. With two picks in the second round, one in the third and two more in the fourth, general manager Brian Gutekunst has enough draft capital on his hands that he can sacrifice one in a trade. And, with first-round trades in three of his four drafts, he has a history of wheeling and dealing. The Packers are in win-now mode. They don’t have a year to get a rookie receiver rolling. They need him to be rolling ASAP.

That leaves the Packers back on the clock at No. 28 with a chance to address other top needs. In a deep draft, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Gutekunst trade out of the round to pick up an additional selection.

But, if they stick at No. 28 …

Offensive tackle: The top tackles will be gone. Tulsa’s Tyler Smith was mentioned by one scout but he committed 12 holding penalties in 2021 alone. That’s five more than any other draft-worthy prospect. But, in a relatively lean group of tackles with zone-scheme athleticism, Smith checks a lot of boxes.

Defensive line: Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt and Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey are the playmakers of the class.

Outside linebacker: Minnesota edge defender Boye Mafe would be a traits-based pick, not unlike Rashan Gary in 2019. With Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, Gary was eased into the action. With Preston Smith and Gary, the Packers could do the same with Mafe, a 260-pounder with 4.53 speed. Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie is a bit smaller than what the Packers have preferred in recent years, not that that would rule him out, and he’s not a great run defender. Michigan’s David Ojabo will play little, if at all, as a rookie due to a torn Achilles. Purdue’s George Karlaftis isn’t expected to be available at 28.

Inside linebacker: A lot of the final mock drafts of the season have gone with Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Georgia’s Quay Walker. Lloyd would be hard to pass up; to me, he’s the best linebacker prospect by a mile. Walker is sheer projection with great size, great speed and minimal playmaking.

Safety: The Packers have no depth at safety, which is why Darnell Savage wasn’t even a consideration in the slot. Subject to change, but Savage and Adrian Amos could be free agents at season’s end. Michigan’s Daxton Hill, who played a lot in the slot, and Georgia’s Louis Cine look like future stars. Hill brings the coverage element and Cine is the more physical of the two. Neither play has a shortage of speed.

The guess here is the Packers will emerge on Thursday night with Olave and Mafe as the first-round picks.