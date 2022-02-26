Pro Football Network Mock Draft: Packers Going to London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are the only team to have not played an international game but they’re going to London in the latest Pro Football Network mock draft.

That would be towering USC receiver Drake London.

“Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love throwing the ball, Drake London‘s going to make their life easier,” wrote PFN’s Joe Broback. “Davante Adams is set to be a free agent, so adding London might become essential. However, if Adams comes back, that’s a duo the NFC North won’t want to see.”

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder looks like a basketball player. Indeed, he was a two-sport star in high school and played in three games for USC’s basketball team during the 2019-2020 season.

In 2021, he focused on football and caught 88 passes in eight games before suffering a broken ankle.

Even while missing the end of the season, he led the nation with 19 contested catches and was sixth with 24 forced missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s tall but not big, but he’s the type of quality blocker that coach Matt LaFleur would covet.

“Watching the Chargers and seeing what Mike Williams does, I think Drake London can do that stuff. He can play inside,” NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call previewing next week’s Scouting Combine.

“He can play outside. He's got outstanding hands. He's got outstanding feel and instincts. A lot of contested catches, which you talk to some people around the league and they celebrate it, and you talk to other people around the league and they say, ‘Oh, it's because he can't separate.’ I don't know. I know the guy is big, and when the ball goes up in the air, he comes down with it. He's a really intriguing player, and everything that I've been told about him from a character, competitiveness, makeup stuff, it's just completely off the charts.”