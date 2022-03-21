Pro Football Network Mocks Agree on SEC Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two mock drafts, same player to fill the Green Bay Packers’ most obvious need.
Following Green Bay’s trade of Davante Adams for first- and second-round draft picks, the Packers have a clear need for a receiver. With the 22nd overall pick, which was acquired from the Raiders in the Adams trade, the Packers wound up with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks in mock drafts put together by Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson and Joe Broback.
Burks had an excellent career, catching 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. He capped his time in Arkansas by catching 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.
“Once again, the Packers continue to surprise everyone with their strategy. First, it was drafting Jordan Love in the first round. Now, it’s trading their best and most reliable pass catcher in Davante Adams,” Broback wrote in his mock draft. “So, it becomes extremely obvious what the Packers will address in the draft. Then again, it seemed obvious that they wouldn’t do those other two things, so who knows. Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t complain too much about the addition of Treylon Burks.”
With Green Bay’s other first-round pick, No. 28, Broback went with an offensive tackle. The Packers have a potential hole at right tackle after releasing Billy Turner, though there are options with Elgton Jenkins and Yosh Nijman.
Hodgkinson also went with Burks at No. 22. At 6-foot-3, he was a tackle-breaking machine for the Razorbacks. He forced 15 missed tackles and averaged 9.2 yards after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus. At the Scouting Combine, he embraced a comparison to Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown and said he enjoys watching the physicality of San Francisco 49ers standout Deebo Samuel.
“Originally belonging to the Las Vegas Raiders, this pick would have seen Las Vegas add a wide receiver,” Hodgkinson wrote in his mock draft. “However, with the trade for Davante Adams, the Raiders have their receiving threat. Now, it’s time for the Green Bay Packers to find his replacement. Despite a less-than-impressive Combine performance, Treylon Burks offers the Packers a physical pass-catching threat with after-the-catch ability. Meanwhile, he can be used creatively from multiple alignments.”
While receiver-edge defender or receiver-offensive tackle has been standard form in mock drafts, Hodgkinson went a different route with Green Bay’s other first-round pick. Instead of taking a pass rusher or pass protector, he stayed in the SEC and picked an inside linebacker to team with All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell.
Green Bay Packers: Key 2022 Transactions
Extended: QB Aaron Rodgers
The offseason drama is over. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers that significantly lessens his 2022 cap charge while tying him to Green Bay through at least the 2024 season.
Traded: WR Davante Adams
The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL by trading All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round picks.
With money to spend, Rasul Douglas reportedly will re-sign
Re-Signed: TE Robert Tonyan
The Packers surely missed tight end Robert Tonyan, who missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL. However, had he not been injured, the Packers might not have been able to re-sign him to a one-year deal.
Re-Signed: LB De'Vondre Campbell
All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year, $50 million contract, Packer Central was the first to report. He turned a one-year, $2 million contract into a Year 1 payout of $16.25 million.
Re-Signed: CB Rasul Douglas
The Packers brought back cornerback Rasul Douglas, giving the Packers a potentially superb cornerback trio of Douglas, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes.
Signed: P Pat O'Donnell
One day after Packer Central learned Corey Bojorquez would not be asked back at punter, they signed veteran Pat O'Donnell away from the Bears. Looking at the season-long numbers, it was not a positive move.
Tendered: WR Allen Lazard
The restricted free agent, and coach Matt LaFleur's beloved "goon," was given the second-rounder of almost $4 million. He'll be able to shop himself around the league until April 22.
Extended: OLB Preston Smith
The Packers extended outside linebacker Preston Smith after he recorded nine sacks in 2021. The upcoming season would have been his final one under contract. The extension resulted in more than $8 million of cap savings and includes sack-based incentives.
Released: OLB Za’Darius Smith
Releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith produced more than $15 million in cap savings. He missed most of last season with a back injury. Smith momentarily returned to the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year deal worth $35 million; a lot of money but not even close to the four-year, $66 million contract he signed with Green Bay in 2019. Ultimately, Smith did not sign and remains a free agent.
Released: RT Billy Turner
The Packers released offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started 43 games at three positions in his three seasons with the team. Elgton Jenkins or Yosh Nijman could wind up in the lineup.
Pay cut: WR Randall Cobb
With a huge cap number given his age and productivity, veteran receiver Randall Cobb agreed to a pay cut to stay in Green Bay alongside Aaron Rodgers.
Restructured: S Adrian Amos
The Packers took out the credit card again with a restructure for safety Adrian Amos. As it stands, his cap number is lower with the team in 2022 then it will be when he's a free agent in 2023.