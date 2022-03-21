Pro Football Network Mocks Agree on SEC Receiver

A pair of mock drafts settled on the same tackle-breaking receiver for the Packers at No. 22. However, they went with different sides of the ball at No. 28.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two mock drafts, same player to fill the Green Bay Packers’ most obvious need.

Following Green Bay’s trade of Davante Adams for first- and second-round draft picks, the Packers have a clear need for a receiver. With the 22nd overall pick, which was acquired from the Raiders in the Adams trade, the Packers wound up with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks in mock drafts put together by Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson and Joe Broback.

Burks had an excellent career, catching 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. He capped his time in Arkansas by catching 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.

“Once again, the Packers continue to surprise everyone with their strategy. First, it was drafting Jordan Love in the first round. Now, it’s trading their best and most reliable pass catcher in Davante Adams,” Broback wrote in his mock draft. “So, it becomes extremely obvious what the Packers will address in the draft. Then again, it seemed obvious that they wouldn’t do those other two things, so who knows. Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t complain too much about the addition of Treylon Burks.”

With Green Bay’s other first-round pick, No. 28, Broback went with an offensive tackle. The Packers have a potential hole at right tackle after releasing Billy Turner, though there are options with Elgton Jenkins and Yosh Nijman.

Hodgkinson also went with Burks at No. 22. At 6-foot-3, he was a tackle-breaking machine for the Razorbacks. He forced 15 missed tackles and averaged 9.2 yards after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus. At the Scouting Combine, he embraced a comparison to Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown and said he enjoys watching the physicality of San Francisco 49ers standout Deebo Samuel.

“Originally belonging to the Las Vegas Raiders, this pick would have seen Las Vegas add a wide receiver,” Hodgkinson wrote in his mock draft. “However, with the trade for Davante Adams, the Raiders have their receiving threat. Now, it’s time for the Green Bay Packers to find his replacement. Despite a less-than-impressive Combine performance, Treylon Burks offers the Packers a physical pass-catching threat with after-the-catch ability. Meanwhile, he can be used creatively from multiple alignments.”

While receiver-edge defender or receiver-offensive tackle has been standard form in mock drafts, Hodgkinson went a different route with Green Bay’s other first-round pick. Instead of taking a pass rusher or pass protector, he stayed in the SEC and picked an inside linebacker to team with All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell.