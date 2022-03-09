Spotrac Projects Contracts for Six Packers Free Agents

Spotrac: Five years, $129.33 million ($25.87 million average).

Executive: “That’s about right.”

Our thoughts: The Packers used the franchise tag on Adams on Tuesday, buying time to hammer out an extension that would tie Adams to Green Bay for the long haul while lowering his Year 1 cap number.

In terms of annual pay, Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins is the league’s highest-paid receiver, his two-year contract averaging $27.25 million. Adams is a better player than Hopkins and rightly wants to beat that number. The challenge is Hopkins’ average is $5.25 million than No. 2 on the list, Tennessee’s Julio Jones. Perhaps the solution is to go between those averages, as Spotrac did, while beating Jones, who ranks No. 1 in guarantees ($64 million), and Dallas’ Amari Cooper, who ranks No. 1 in terms of total contract ($100 million). Or, perhaps the final year of the contract is a bloated base salary to give the appearances of a record-setting contract while protecting the Packers should Adams’ play suffer when he’s 34.