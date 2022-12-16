Purdy Provides Push to Packers’ Playoff Hopes
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams on the agenda, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur proclaimed, “The cold is our friend.”
For a night, so was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy lifted the 49ers to a third consecutive win, the latest a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The loss dropped Seattle to 7-7 and provided a boost to Green Bay’s longshot playoff hopes.
“Oh, yeah, I scoreboard watch, for sure,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Thursday. “I’ll be watching. I don’t have Amazon, but I’ll be checking my phone, for sure, tonight.”
The NFC standings remain unchanged, but Green Bay’s outlook brightened a bit. The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are running away with the top wild-card spot, and the Washington Commanders and New York Giants have the next two spots with matching 7-5-1 records. They’re being chased by the Seahawks, Detroit Lions (6-7) and Packers (5-8). The Commanders and Giants will play each other on Sunday, so one team will lose (barring another tie). Seattle lost on Thursday. And the Packers will host the Lions in Week 18.
Of note from Thursday, Seattle fell to 5-6 in conference games. Green Bay is 4-5. So, considering the Packers will have to run the table to get to the playoffs, they’d win the conference tiebreaker.
After playing the vast majority of a win vs. Miami, Purdy threw four touchdowns vs. no interceptions and posted a passer rating of about 125 in winning back-to-back starts against the Buccaneers and Seahawks.
Asked on Tuesday if he was paying attention to playoff scenarios, Packers receiver Allen Lazard said, “I’m paying attention to Brock Purdy,” his fellow Iowa State standout.
“I’m paying attention a lot to that guy. Shoutout to Brock, representing Iowa State very well. Super-proud of him, especially with his journey and everything. He had a lot of good recognition and praise at Iowa State, I feel like, but no one really took into account what he was really making happen there. To see him be able to have success these past two weeks, for an Iowa State guy and a friend of his, it’s a very proud moment for him and his success. To be the first quarterback ever to beat (Tom) Brady in his first start is pretty cool, so shoutout to Brock.”
Final Schedules for NFC Playoff Contenders
No. 6: Washington (7-5-1)
Schedule: N.Y. Giants (7-5-1), at San Francisco (10-4), Cleveland (5-8), Dallas (10-3). Total: 32-20-1 (.613).
Noteworthy: The Commanders are 6-1-1 in their last eight games and should be rejuvenated following their Week 14 bye. The schedule is difficult, making Sunday's showdown with the Giants a potential must-win. The only road game is at the 49ers; rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has led the Niners to three consecutive wins. The finale is at home against the rival Cowboys, who might not have anything to play for if they wrap up the No. 5 seed in advance.
7. N.Y. Giants (7-5-1)
Schedule: at Washington (7-5-1), at Minnesota (10-3), Indianapolis (4-8-1), at Philadelphia (12-1). Total: 33-17-2 (.654).
Noteworthy: The Giants’ seven victories have come against teams with a combined .403 winning percentage. Their brutally difficult closing stretch began on Sunday with a blowout loss at home to the Eagles, who rushed for 253 yards. Sunday at Washington looks like a must-win. The finale at Philadelphia is the wild card considering the Eagles might have the No. 1 seed wrapped up.
8. Seattle (7-7)
Schedule: at Kansas City (10-3), N.Y. Jets (7-6), L.A. Rams (4-9). Total: 21-18 (.539).
Noteworthy: Remember when Seattle had a vaunted homefield advantage? The Seahawks have lost back-to-back home games to Carolina last week and San Francisco on Thursday. Up next is a trip to Kansas City to face the mighty Chiefs. Seattle will close the season with two winnable home games.
9. Detroit (6-7)
Schedule: at N.Y. Jets (7-6), at Carolina (5-8), Chicago (3-10), at Green Bay (5-8). Total: 20-32 (.385).
Noteworthy: One of the biggest games in this entire story was played on Sunday, when the Lions knocked off the NFC North-leading Vikings. Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes and the Lions held Dalvin Cook to a long run of just 5 yards. Detroit has won five of six. Now, on paper, comes a Charmin-soft finishing stretch that wraps up at Lambeau in Week 18.
10. Green Bay (5-8)
Schedule: L.A. Rams (4-9), at Miami (8-5), Minnesota (10-3), Detroit (6-7). Total: 28-24 (.538).
Noteworthy: The Packers, who had to rally past woeful Chicago before their bye, probably will have to run the table to get into the postseason. It won't be easy. The Rams came to life on Thursday night with Baker Mayfield. Then, it's Christmas at Miami, New Year's against Minnesota and the finale against surging Detroit.
11. Carolina (5-8)
Schedule: Pittsburgh (5-8), Detroit (6-7), at Tampa Bay (6-7), at New Orleans (4-9). Total: 21-31 (.404).
Noteworthy: The Panthers are 4-4 since firing Matt Rhule and replacing him with Steve Wilks. That includes an upset win at Seattle on Sunday. Suddenly, the Panthers are on the heels of slumping Tampa Bay (6-7) for the NFC South title with no remaining opponents with a winning record.
12. Atlanta (5-8)
Schedule: at New Orleans (4-9), at Baltimore (9-4), Arizona (4-9), Tampa Bay (6-7). Total: 23-29 (.442).
Noteworthy: The Falcons are playing for their future with the decision to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder. The Week 16 game at Baltimore is the only major roadblock.
