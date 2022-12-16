Purdy Provides Push to Packers’ Playoff Hopes

The Packers need all the help they can get to rally into the 2022 NFL playoffs. Brock Purdy provided some in sending the 49ers past the Seahawks on Thursday night.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams on the agenda, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur proclaimed, “The cold is our friend.”

For a night, so was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy lifted the 49ers to a third consecutive win, the latest a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The loss dropped Seattle to 7-7 and provided a boost to Green Bay’s longshot playoff hopes.

“Oh, yeah, I scoreboard watch, for sure,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Thursday. “I’ll be watching. I don’t have Amazon, but I’ll be checking my phone, for sure, tonight.”

The NFC standings remain unchanged, but Green Bay’s outlook brightened a bit. The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are running away with the top wild-card spot, and the Washington Commanders and New York Giants have the next two spots with matching 7-5-1 records. They’re being chased by the Seahawks, Detroit Lions (6-7) and Packers (5-8). The Commanders and Giants will play each other on Sunday, so one team will lose (barring another tie). Seattle lost on Thursday. And the Packers will host the Lions in Week 18.

Of note from Thursday, Seattle fell to 5-6 in conference games. Green Bay is 4-5. So, considering the Packers will have to run the table to get to the playoffs, they’d win the conference tiebreaker.

After playing the vast majority of a win vs. Miami, Purdy threw four touchdowns vs. no interceptions and posted a passer rating of about 125 in winning back-to-back starts against the Buccaneers and Seahawks.

Asked on Tuesday if he was paying attention to playoff scenarios, Packers receiver Allen Lazard said, “I’m paying attention to Brock Purdy,” his fellow Iowa State standout.

“I’m paying attention a lot to that guy. Shoutout to Brock, representing Iowa State very well. Super-proud of him, especially with his journey and everything. He had a lot of good recognition and praise at Iowa State, I feel like, but no one really took into account what he was really making happen there. To see him be able to have success these past two weeks, for an Iowa State guy and a friend of his, it’s a very proud moment for him and his success. To be the first quarterback ever to beat (Tom) Brady in his first start is pretty cool, so shoutout to Brock.”