Quarterback-First Mock: Can Packers Fill Needs?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will the Green Bay Packers select a quarterback in this year’s draft? Considering they’ve held video conferences with quarterbacks ranging from Utah State’s Jordan Love to Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, to Day 3 candidates such as Florida International’s James Morgan to Colorado’s Steven Montez, the answer is a definite maybe.

Would general manager Brian Gutekunst use his first-round pick on a quarterback?

That’s the million-dollar question with the first round exactly one week away. It’s something general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t rule out before the Scouting Combine.

“Ron (Wolf) traded a first-round pick for a quarterback that nobody wanted. Ted (Thompson) drafted a quarterback when he had a Hall of Fame guy,” Gutekunst said of his predecessors’ decisions to acquire Brett Favre and draft Aaron Rodgers. “I just think the quarterback position is so important that you can never not address it if you think you have an opportunity to take a player that can play in the league.”

This video is a different spin on a mock draft. Can the Packers take care of DL, OL and LB with the first three picks and still add pieces at receiver? This mock is through PFF's simulator.

The problem with drafting a quarterback in the first round becomes evident in this mock draft. I ran a mock draft using The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine in which I took Love in the first round. The Packers have obvious needs on the offensive line, receiver, defensive line and linebacker. It’s hard to appropriately fill those needs when the No. 30 selection is used at a position in which there is not an immediate need.

With that said …

In the second round, feeling good about the depth at receiver, I selected Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton. (Missouri’s Jordan Elliott was on the board, too, but I don’t think he’ll be available). In my opinion, the depth on the defensive line runs out rather quickly so I wanted to check that box, first.

In the third round, I considered slot receivers Lynn Bowden of Kentucky and Devin Duvernay of Texas, offensive tackle Matt Peart of Connecticut, and linebacker Logan Wilson. I went with Bowden for two reasons. The first is, while the receiver class as a whole is loaded, the slot group is a little less deep. The second was a silly one – I’ve taken Duvernay in so many mocks that I wanted to pick a different player. Randall Cobb played quarterback as a freshman at Kentucky; Bowden played quarterback last year for Kentucky.

In the fourth round, I went with Auburn’s Jack Driscoll as a developmental right tackle behind veteran Rick Wagner. The last of the linebackers I really wanted as a potential sidekick to Christian Kirksey was Purdue’s Markus Bailey, but he went one pick earlier to Pittsburgh.

In the fifth round, there are still holes as a developmental offensive lineman – remember, Corey Linsley will be playing his final season under contract – and linebacker. San Diego State’s Keith Ismael fits the bill. He’s a natural zone-scheme player with experience at center and guard. Sitting behind Linsley, he’ll get a chance to add strength.

In the sixth round, I finally got to linebacker. Fresno State’s Mykal Walker is sort of a poor man’s Kenneth Murray as a player who’s better in attack mode. Walker is a rangy run defender and frequent blitzer with a limited amount of coverage snaps. With back-to-back picks later in the sixth, I went with running back Deejay Dallas – who started his career at Miami as a receiver – and speedster receiver John Hightower of Boise State.

In the seventh round, I went with cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver, who started his career at Florida International as a receiver and is sort of a Hail Mary, and Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, who perhaps can grow into the blocking role held by Marcedes Lewis.

So, I got to all the needs. It’s just a lot harder by taking a quarterback in the first round. That would be the challenge if Gutekunst goes quarterback at No. 30.