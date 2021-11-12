Rams Showed Beckham the Money

Based on reports, it's little wonder why Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams instead of the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract with the Los Angeles Rams could be worth up to $4.25 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered Beckham the minimum.

So, the former Pro Bowl receiver joined one Super Bowl contender instead of another. They’ll meet at Lambeau Field on Nov. 28 and could be on a collision course in the playoffs, as well.

According to Rapoport, Beckham will collect $750,0000 for the rest of the season and was given a $500,000 signing bonus. The other $3 million is available in team-based incentives, including a half-million for winning the Super Bowl – a way to keep Beckham focused on the greater good instead of his stat line.

Rapoport said the Packers offered Beckham the minimum. For an eighth-year player, that’s $1.075 million. With nine weeks down and nine weeks to go, Beckham would have pocketed half that amount, or $537,500.

So, even if Beckham doesn’t earn a single penny in incentives, he’ll earn more than double what the Packers reportedly were offering.

Beckham’s cap charge will be $1.25 million. The Packers, with $4.6 million available according to OverTheCap.com, could have fit him in and still had money to take care of the weekly roster machinations. The Rams are down to $1.87 million of space.

One high-ranking executive, who works for a contending team that had no interest in Beckham, didn’t believe Beckham would handle being the No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams. Cleveland safety John Johnson, who previously played for the Rams, was a bit dubious, as well, with Los Angeles featuring the NFL’s leading receiver, Cooper Kupp.

“They had a good thing going, like a complete offense,” Johnson said. “I just feel like, from being in LA, I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp. So obviously, Odell’s a big name and he’s going to want that attention as well. It will be interesting.

“Coach (Sean) McVay, he’s one of the best doing it. He’ll find a way to get it done, but right off the bat, I really wouldn’t want to go there if I were him, but we’ll see how it goes and I wish him the best.”

