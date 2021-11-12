Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams Showed Beckham the Money

    Based on reports, it's little wonder why Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams instead of the Green Bay Packers.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract with the Los Angeles Rams could be worth up to $4.25 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

    The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered Beckham the minimum.

    So, the former Pro Bowl receiver joined one Super Bowl contender instead of another. They’ll meet at Lambeau Field on Nov. 28 and could be on a collision course in the playoffs, as well.

    According to Rapoport, Beckham will collect $750,0000 for the rest of the season and was given a $500,000 signing bonus. The other $3 million is available in team-based incentives, including a half-million for winning the Super Bowl – a way to keep Beckham focused on the greater good instead of his stat line.

    Rapoport said the Packers offered Beckham the minimum. For an eighth-year player, that’s $1.075 million. With nine weeks down and nine weeks to go, Beckham would have pocketed half that amount, or $537,500.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_13402310
    Play
    News

    Yes, No, Yes: Rams Beat Packers to Sign Beckham

    After a bizarre and contradictory series of tweets between three NFL insiders, Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams. And it was for much more than the league minimum.

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_13901099
    Play
    News

    Packers Rolling with ‘Element of Unknown’ at Quarterback

    Will Aaron Rodgers be cleared for Sunday? And even if he is, will he be 100 percent physically after 10 days away from the team?

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16998639
    Play
    News

    Report: Beckham Could Wait Until Next Week

    Here's why Odell Beckham Jr.'s search for his next team is on hold, and what the three reported suitors have to offer the former Pro Bowl receiver.

    19 hours ago

    So, even if Beckham doesn’t earn a single penny in incentives, he’ll earn more than double what the Packers reportedly were offering.

    Beckham’s cap charge will be $1.25 million. The Packers, with $4.6 million available according to OverTheCap.com, could have fit him in and still had money to take care of the weekly roster machinations. The Rams are down to $1.87 million of space.

    One high-ranking executive, who works for a contending team that had no interest in Beckham, didn’t believe Beckham would handle being the No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams. Cleveland safety John Johnson, who previously played for the Rams, was a bit dubious, as well, with Los Angeles featuring the NFL’s leading receiver, Cooper Kupp.

    “They had a good thing going, like a complete offense,” Johnson said. “I just feel like, from being in LA, I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp. So obviously, Odell’s a big name and he’s going to want that attention as well. It will be interesting.

    “Coach (Sean) McVay, he’s one of the best doing it. He’ll find a way to get it done, but right off the bat, I really wouldn’t want to go there if I were him, but we’ll see how it goes and I wish him the best.”

    Related Story

    USATSI_9627428
    News

    Rams Showed Beckham the Money

    just now
    USATSI_17020813
    News

    Drayton: ‘Mason Crosby Deserves Better’

    10 hours ago
    Screenshot 2021-11-11 074202
    News

    For Better or Worse, Packers Lose Beckham to Rams

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16873713
    Injuries

    Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Wait-and-See Mode for Three Stars

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_13402310
    News

    Yes, No, Yes: Rams Beat Packers to Sign Beckham

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_13901099
    News

    Packers Rolling with ‘Element of Unknown’ at Quarterback

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16998639
    News

    Report: Beckham Could Wait Until Next Week

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16887219
    News

    How Much Pain Have Injuries Inflicted on Packers?

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13901987
    News

    Week 10 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    Nov 11, 2021