Ranking the Packers’ Free Agents on Defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had one heck of a year. Starting with keeping the 2020 squad mostly together and a draft that netted three starters, and continuing with the signing of De’Vondre Campbell, return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and addition of Rasul Douglas, the Packers once again won 13 games and earned the No. 1 seed.

Now, he must do it again if the Packers are going to finally return to the Super Bowl.

All the contract restructures from last offseason left the Packers upward of $50 million over the 2022 salary cap. And while the team doesn’t have a lot of starters headed toward free agency, there are some hugely important players who figure to command top dollar.

Here is the list of Green Bay’s free agents on defense, ranked by priority.