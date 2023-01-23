Ranking Potential Rodgers Trade Destinations

Coach Bill Belichick, who will turn 71 a couple weeks before the draft, will be entering his 23rd season as Patriots coach. At this stage of his career and his life, does he want to spin his wheels with Mac Jones, who regressed in Year 2? Belichick holds Rodgers in the highest regard.

“Certainly, Aaron is one of the best. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him,” Belichick said in a conference call with Packers beat reporters before the 2018 game. “He’s a bright guy, knows football extremely well.

“He has great, great vision. He does such a good job of seeing the field, I would say, at a rare level, and then can get the ball to any point in a hurry down the field, outside and on the run. He’s got great accuracy and decision-making. He’s a tough one. I don’t want to take anything away from any players that we’ve competed against but certainly he’s right there at the top of the list. He’s a great player – has been for a long time. I have a ton of respect for Aaron.”

The feeling is mutual, as Rodgers said before and after the game.

“Before the game, he came over and we shared some words,” Rodgers said before the Packers won this year’s clash. “It’s nice to be able to have some private conversations from time to time. And he came over, we were in the throwing lines and we had a nice embrace and shared some words back and forth.

"The truth is always easiest to say. The things I said about Bill last week I meant. The way that he coaches and the success he’s had, he’s a phenomenal leader and always has his guys ready to play. That was some of the sentiments I’m sure I echoed. The rest I’ll leave to some of the stray microphones that probably caught some of it.”

The Patriots have almost $29 million of cap space.