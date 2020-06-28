Ranking the Packers (Nos. 80-82): Overcoming Adversity

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 82: S Frankie Griffin (6-0, 204, rookie, Texas State)

Despite the lack of heft, Griffin started at linebacker for most of four seasons with the Bobcats. After earning all-conference accolades as a sophomore and junior, Griffin had 67 tackles, six tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior. In 44 career games, he recorded 258 tackles.

Griffin was a sixth-year senior in 2019. Between his junior year in high school and freshman year at Texas State, he endured a broken ankle and two torn ACLs. He redshirted in 2014, took a medical redshirt in 2015 and considered giving up the game.

“All my injuries set me up for where I am today,” Griffin told Statesman.com. “Getting hurt definitely benefited me. It pushed me and made me overcome adversity. Three years in a row with major injuries. To have made it this far, it’s all God, man. That’s all I can say.”

After going undrafted, the Packers gave him a $7,000 signing bonus.

Why he’s got a chance: Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine likes playing a safety as a linebacker. Griffin has oodles of experience doing the dirty work that Raven Greene and Ibraheim Campbell have handled for most of the past two seasons.

No. 81: OLB Tipa Galeai (6-5, 229, rookie, Utah State)

Galeai spent his first two seasons at TCU before transferring to Utah State. After sitting out the 2017 season, Galeai recorded 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles as a junior and five sacks and nine tackles for losses as a senior.

Galeai took advantage of a second chance after being arrested and dismissed from the Horned Frogs. The arrest meant he couldn’t test in front of scouts at the Scouting Combine.

“When I left TCU, I felt like I didn't know what was next for me, or what I wanted to do," Galeai told the school athletics site. “I still wanted to play football, but how was I going to get back into school? A lot of choices were placed in front of me, but for some reason, Utah State was the one that stuck out to me the most. Utah State is exactly what brought me out of that bad position I was in, in my life.”

Utah State defensive ends coach Bojay Filimoeatu said offenses consistently game-planned around Galeai’s presence in 2019, whether it was quick passes or double teams.

”He is barely scratching the surface with what he can do,” Filimoeatu told Deseret.com. “He is getting smart with all his drops and understanding coverages, understanding formations, understanding the run game and understanding just basic sets off of the offensive tackle. … I am more excited about the rest of the way with him because I know that he’s going to excel.”

Why he’s got a chance: Galeai joins a top-heavy position group led by Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. However, with the free-agent departure of Kyler Fackrell, Galeai could be battling seventh-round pick Jonathan Garvin for a roster spot.

No. 80: DT Willington Previlon (6-5, 287, rookie, Rutgers)

As a senior, Previlon won team MVP honors and was an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team after posting a team-high 7.5 tackles for losses. In four seasons, he recorded four sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses. Half of those sacks came in 2018. A three-star recruit, he redshirted in 2015 and didn’t see any action in 2016 but played in all 36 games the final three seasons.

Off the field, he can play the trombone and piano. “I've always been into musical instruments," Previlon told the school Web site. “My first instrument was the guitar, then I played the trombone, then the baritone. Now I'm on the piano. I've been playing for five years now. When I feel like I want to be a little to myself, I play the piano and focus on that.”

Why he’s got a chance: An athletic big man, Previlon was the only rookie addition to the team’s rather lackluster defensive line.

