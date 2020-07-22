Ranking the Packers (No. 30): Raven Greene

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 30: S Raven Greene (5-11, 197, third year, James Madison)

Before last year’s season-opening game against Chicago, Greene changed his number from 36 to 24.

“I just wanted to start the year off with something different and hoping it brings me some luck,” he said at the time.

So much for that. Greene’s second season ended like his first: on injured reserve.

In fact, in Greene’s two seasons, he has more trips to injured reserve than starts (one). Still, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s philosophy makes Greene a potentially vital piece of the puzzle.

Last season, according to Sports Info Solutions, the Packers lined up with six-plus defensive backs on 52 percent of the snaps. That was the highest percentage in the league by a wide margin, with Baltimore a distant second at 43 percent. In other words, Green Bay’s base defense isn’t the 3-4. It’s not even nickel, which has become practically the NFL’s universal base defense. It’s dime, with a safety filling the role as the second inside linebacker.

Greene won the dime linebacker job in training camp last summer and played a big role with 56 snaps in the defensive masterpiece that was the Week 1 upset at Chicago. However, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against Minnesota and didn’t play again. He had seven tackles and one pass defensed in 70 snaps.

Greene’s rookie season also ended with an ankle injury. Because he couldn’t run, he lived in the weight room. He returned with a rocked-up upper body. While the Packers listed him at 197 pounds, he said he weighed 212.

“Really, just everything fell into place,” he said. “I was up here doing a lot of the same things. I couldn’t really run as much obviously going into everything. The weight went on and I was actually pretty glad with how fast I could still move and looking to build on it some more.”

Why he’s got a chance: With his bulk and athleticism, Greene is a natural for the dime role. And with Ibraheim Campbell unsigned, Greene will enter training camp as the clear front-runner for that key job. However, availability is the greatest ability. With only 113 defensive snaps on his NFL resume, can he stay on the field?

90 TO 1 ROSTER COUNTDOWN

Part 1 (87 to 90): FB Elijah Wellman, FB Jordan Jones, G Zack Johnson, S Henry Black

Part 2 (83 to 86): CBs DaShaun Amos, Will Sunderland, Stanford Samuels, Marc-Antoine Dequoy

Part 3 (80 to 82): DT Willington Previlon, RB Damarea Crockett, S Frankie Griffin

Part 4 (77 to 79): G Simon Stepaniak, G Cole Madison, T Cody Conway

Part 5 (76): QB Jalen Morton can throw a football 100 yards

Part 6 (73 to 75) TE James Looney, TE Evan Baylis, RB Patrick Taylor

Part 7 (70 to 72) OLBs Jamal Davis, Randy Ramsey, Greg Roberts

Part 8 (67 to 69) LBs Krys Barnes, Delontae Scott, Tipa Galeai

No. 66: Well-rounded OT Travis Bruffy

No. 65: WR Malik Taylor

No. 64: WR Darrius Shepherd

No. 63: RB Dexter Williams

No. 62: DT Gerald Willis

No. 61: ILB Curtis Bolton

No. 60: CB Kabion Ento

No. 59: C Jake Hanson

No. 58: OLB Jonathan Garvin

No. 57: OT John Leglue

No. 56: DT Treyvon Hester

No. 55: WR Darrell Stewart

No. 54: WR Reggie Begelton

No. 53: S Vernon Scott

No. 52: OLB Tim Williams

No. 51: Ka’darHollman

No. 50: G/T Jon Runyan

No. 49: WR Jake Kumerow

No. 48: OT Alex Light

No. 47: TE Robert Tonyan

No. 46: LS Hunter Bradley

No. 45: DT Montravius Adams

No. 44: ILB Kamal Martin

No. 43: OT Yosh Nijman

No. 42: S Will Redmond

No. 41: G/C Lucas Patrick

No. 40: ILB Ty Summers

No. 39: WR Equanimeous St. Brown

No. 38: TE Josiah Deguara

No. 37: RB Tyler Ervin

No. 36: Lane Taylor

No. 35: RB AJ Dillon

No. 34: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

No. 33: DT Tyler Lancaster

No. 32: CB Josh Jackson

No. 31: WR Devin Funchess