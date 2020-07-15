PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Ranking the Packers (No. 42): Will Redmond

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 42: S Will Redmond (5-11, 186, fifth season, Mississippi State)

It took three years for Redmond to finally get on the field and show his value.

Redmond entered the 2015 season at Mississippi State as one of the better cornerback prospects in the nation but his hopes of being a first-round pick were dashed after suffering an ACL tear at practice. San Francisco selected him with a third-round pick in 2016. He missed his rookie season with that injury and the first half of the 2017 season with an ankle injury before he was released. He finished that season on the Chiefs’ practice squad and competed for a roster spot with Kansas City in 2018 but was released at the end of camp. Green Bay quickly added him to its practice squad. Finally, on Nov. 6, 2018, he was added to the active roster and played in the first five games of his career.

Redmond played in 13 games with four starts at safety last year. He had 30 tackles in 271 snaps, giving him a tackle rate of one tackle for every 9.03 snaps, which was better than starters Adrian Amos (11.91) and Darnell Savage (14.18). He played more than 50 snaps in three consecutive games in October but was phased out of the secondary rotation with just five defensive snaps in the final seven regular-season games. Foot and hamstring injuries, along with the return of Ibraheim Campbell, were the main reasons why, though his six missed tackles – more than Amos despite playing 765 fewer snaps – didn’t help. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed 5-of-7 passing for 58 yards with one touchdown and one pass defensed.

Redmond was an underrated member of the special teams, where he tied Oren Burks for the team lead with nine tackles.

“Will Redmond had a great season for us and has really stepped up and become more of a vocal leader,” coordinator Shawn Mennenga said.

Why he’s got a chance: The Packers elected not to re-sign two stalwarts in the secondary, cornerback Tramon Williams and Campbell. Chandon Sullivan presumably will get the first shot at the nickel role. That creates an opportunity for Redmond to carve out a role as the sixth defensive back.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Packers (No. 43): Yosh Nijman

Yosh Nijman, who spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, has a skill-set right out of Central Casting.

Bill Huber

NFL Scout Ranks NFC North Quarterbacks

Does Aaron Rodgers reign supreme in the NFC North, or has he been surpassed by Matthew Stafford or Kirk Cousins? A top NFL scout ranks the division rosters for Packer Central.

Bill Huber

Pray for Kabeer, Chapter I: The School Play, the Minister of Defense and the Fall of a Hero

Over two decades, Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila found his place in the predominantly white and overwhelmingly Christian suburbs of Wisconsin. In the first installment of our Serial Longform series, we delve into the former Packers star’s theological evolution, his discovery of a new religious movement, his transformation from revered to feared and why he feels he—and his ministry—are misunderstood.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 44): Kamal Martin

Linebacker Kamal Martin, whose final season at Minnesota was ruined by a knee injury, joins a new-look position group.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 45): Montravius Adams

Montravius Adams went from a starter coming out of training camp last summer to perhaps on the roster bubble entering training camp this summer.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 46): Hunter Bradley

Long snapper Hunter Bradley doesn't have a challenger on the roster but that doesn't mean his spot on the team is safe.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 47): Robert Tonyan

Tight end Robert Tonyan has plenty of talent but will face stiff competition for playing time.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 48): Alex Light

The perfect backup is one that can enter the game and allow the play-caller not to change his plan. Can Alex Light live up to that standard as the No. 3 offensive tackle?

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 49): Jake Kumerow

If Jake Kumerow couldn't get an expanded role last season, when Green Bay's receivers struggled, it's fair to wonder if it will ever happen.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 50): Jon Runyan

Genetics and versatility could make rookie Jon Runyan a key player for the Packers as a rookie.

Bill Huber