Ranking the Packers (No. 60): Kabion Ento

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 60: CB Kabion Ento (6-1, 187, first year, Colorado)

Consider 2019 a redshirt season for Ento, a potential-packed undrafted free agent.

Ento played receiver at Colorado. A junior-college transfer, Ento caught eight passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and 12 passes for 161 yards and zero touchdowns as a senior.

Receiver prospects with Ento’s size are a dime a dozen. Cornerback prospects with his size are highly coveted. So, after his senior season, he started his transition to defense. At Colorado’s pro day, Ento measured 6-foot-1 3/8, ran his 40 in 4.54 seconds and posted a 41.5-inch vertical. He went undrafted and had offers from about a dozen teams, some on offense and some on defense. He took Green Bay’s offer, figuring it was “better now than never” to return to cornerback. He earned all-state honors at corner at Dollarway High School in Pine Bluff, Ark.

“It’s tough,” he said of the transition last year. “You’re used to running forward. I stopped playing corner after high school. It’s definitely not easy coming in here and playing some of the best receivers in the world. It’s something I feel like I can do. I feel like I’m athletic enough to do it and the coaches see it in me. I just have to go out and prove that I can do it.”

Ento failed to make the roster last summer but made a number of eye-popping plays on the practice field in which he put his height and jumping ability to good use. He honed his skills with a full season on the practice squad.

“I’m starting to feel like a DB,” Ento said “Sometimes, it’s frustrating when you know your foot wasn’t in the right place or you have bad eyes, but it’s all starting to come together. I understand it’s going to come with repetition and repetition. I’ve got to continue to be patient, continue to love the game, continue to love the process, and then everything will start coming around.”

Why he’s got a chance: The Packers haven’t re-signed Tramon Williams and didn’t make a sizable investment in the position, with none of the four newcomers being drafted. With nothing but uncertainty beyond starters Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, the door is wide open to do more than simply make the roster.

