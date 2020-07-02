PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Ranking the Packers (No. 65): WR Malik Taylor

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 65: WR Malik Taylor (6-1, 216, first year, Ferris State)

Taylor faced an uphill battle last summer. An undrafted rookie from Ferris State, a Division II school in Big Rapids, Mich., he was signed by the Packers about a week before the start of training camp. He didn’t make the roster but showed enough to spend the entire season on the practice squad.

“It is very challenging,” Taylor told Packers Wire recently. “Especially me coming from D2 and not playing my senior year due to injury. I pretty much had all of the cards stacked up against me. I just have to keep my head down, do what I can do, control the controllables. I always told myself: Once I find a team that fits me right and I get an opportunity, I am going to run with it.”

Taylor caught 47 passes for 1,017 yards – a glitzy 21.6-yard average – and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016 and 61 passes for 906 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2017. However, he missed almost all of his senior season due to a hamstring injury that ruined his draft prospects. He ran a 4.46 at pro day. He signed with Tampa Bay following a tryout at its rookie camp but only lasted a couple weeks.

“We really like Malik Taylor,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after not selecting a receiver in this year’s draft.

Why he’s got a chance: The Packers didn’t draft a receiver and added only one, Michigan State’s Darrell Stewart, in undrafted free agency. With a season in the offense, he’ll obviously be in a better spot when training camp starts. “My speed is definitely one thing defenses fear.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Packers (No. 64): WR Darrius Shepherd

Darrius Shepherd was one of the great stories of last year’s training camp as an undrafted free agent.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 63): RB Dexter Williams

A sixth-round pick last year, Dexter Williams barely played as a rookie.

Bill Huber

A Key at Defensive Line: Clark and Who Else?

The play on the defensive line was an "Achilles heel" at times last year other than Kenny Clark.

Bill Huber

Packers Sign Top Draft Picks Love, Dillon

As a first-round pick, all $12,383,470 of quarterback Jordan Love's contract is guaranteed.

Bill Huber

Packers Rookie OT Bruffy Personified ‘Student-Athlete’

Whether it's football, the oil industry or something else, the door is open for Travis Bruffy.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (Nos. 67-69): Galeai Capitalizes on Second Chance

The Packers took the unusual step of guaranteeing salary to sign undrafted outside linebackers Tipa Galeai and Delontae Scott.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (Nos. 70-72): Three Outside Linebackers

Jamal Davis, Randy Ramsey and Greg Roberts have had a taste of the NFL. Can they take the next step and earn a roster spot?

Bill Huber

A Key at Offensive Line: Pressure’s on Wagner

Gone are the days when it was the left tackle who faced the opponent’s top pass rusher.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

SI.com Daily Cover: Equal Pace

By suing the state of Idaho, Lindsay Hecox, who hopes to run for Boise State, has found herself on the leading edge of the battle for transgender rights—and become the face of a court case that could have nationwide implications.

Bill Huber

PFF Ranks Golladay Best WR in NFC North; Five Scouts Respond

Who’s the best receiver in the NFC North? PFF has its ideas. Five NFL scouts had their own, unanimous opinion.

Bill Huber