Ranking the Packers’ Remaining Needs in Free Agency

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Having fallen a step short of the Super Bowl yet again, the Green Bay Packers suffered one huge offseason loss with the free-agent departure of center Corey Linsley and haven’t made a single noteworthy addition – no offense to Joe Fortunato.

Here’s a ranking of Green Bay’s offseason needs as Week 2 of free agency is under way.

1. Defensive Line

Green Bay’s defensive front is woefully underpowered beyond Kenny Clark. Dean Lowry started all 16 games each of the last two seasons but recorded a combined three sacks and four tackles for losses. Lowry’s isn’t breaking the bank with his $4.1 million base salary but he’s not exactly a bargain, either. Missing on Montravius Adams, a third-round pick in 2017 who recently signed with New England, was a big blow. Some quality, proven players remain.

2. Cornerback

Water covers two-thirds of the planet. Jaire Alexander is good but, perhaps contrary to his own belief, he’s not good enough to cover the other one-third of the globe. The cornerback corps will return intact with the re-signing of Kevin King and the tendering of slot Chandon Sullivan. Not only can the Packers do better but King’s injury history is a mile long and both players will be free agents at this time next year. As is the case on the defensive line, some proven corners remain available.

3. Offensive Tackle

This is an interesting position. When healthy, the Packers have one of the top duos in the NFL with All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Billy Turner. But Bakhtiari’s late-season ACL tear means he might not be available to start the season. Green Bay has only one other offensive tackle on the roster. That’s Yosh Nijman, an undrafted free agent in 2019 who hasn’t played a meaningful snap from scrimmage.

4. Center/Interior Offensive Line

Green Bay has in-house options to replace the All-Pro Linsley. Lucas Patrick played 168 snaps at center in 2019. Do-it-all Elgton Jenkins was an all-SEC center at Mississippi State. Last year’s fleet of sixth-round picks could be part of the solution, whether it’s Jon Runyan or Simon Stepaniak stepping in at guard or Jake Hanson taking a huge step forward and filling the void at center. Or, the Packers could find a competent starting center.

5. Inside linebacker

The Packers feel pretty good about last year’s rookie tandem of Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin but the Bucs’ defense thrived behind the dynamic inside duo of Devin White and Lavonte David. Do the Packers even have one good inside linebacker? Immediate upgrades remain available.

6. Receiver

Remember a year ago, when finding a sidekick for Davante Adams seemed so important? Well, the Packers didn’t draft Adams’ sidekick but led the NFL in scoring, anyway. However, there’s no reason to settle at receiver. When Tampa Bay limited Adams to 67 yards on 15 targets in the NFC Championship Game, the offense didn’t have enough answers. Moreover, Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown will be playing under expiring contracts in 2021. With the top veteran performers off the market, an early-round draft pick would be by far the better investment.

7. Safety

With Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, the Packers have a top starting tandem. But how about the depth? Injury-prone Raven Greene and tackle-missing, interception-dropping Will Redmond combined to play 664 defensive snaps in the regular season. Both players are free agents. Vernon Scott, a seventh-round pick last year, showed some promise in very limited playing time.

8. Returner

Green Bay’s special teams have been bad season after season after season. Like a rising tide lifts all boats, an electric returner can elevate an entire special teams. The more realistic option might be the draft.

9. Running Back

They’ve got to prove it, but Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have the potential to be the top running back tandem in the NFL. They play a brutal position, though, and chances are Green Bay is going to call upon its No. 3 back at some point next season. At this point, that player is Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick in 2019 who has seven carries in seven career games. At running back, younger and cheaper is almost always the way to go.

10. Tight End

Assuming Robert Tonyan returns as a restricted free agent, Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis will form a quality tandem. Can Jace Sternberger, a third-round pick in 2019, salvage his career? Can Josiah Deguara, a third-round pick in 2020, live up to his potential following last year’s torn ACL? With Sternberger, Deguara and Dominique Dafney, there is absolutely no reason to invest in free agency.

11. Quarterback

Yes, with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, the depth chart is clear and obvious. There is exactly a 0.0 percent chance Green Bay will add a passer in free agency. But Love isn’t exactly a sure thing and it’s good business to develop quarterbacks, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to burn a sixth- or seventh-rounder on a talented developmental prospect.

12. Outside Linebacker

With Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, the Packers are set – though a late-round draft pick seems appropriate after Jonathan Garvin made zero impact as a rookie.