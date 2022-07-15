Ranking the Roster: Nos. 56-59 – Opportunities for Four Young Defenders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For more than a decade, we have ranked every player on the Green Bay Packers’ roster in advance of the start of training camp.
This isn’t just a rundown of the best players. Rather, it’s a not-too-scientific formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about all 89 players scheduled to be with the team for the first practice of training camp on July 27.
Part 9 of our series focuses on four young defenders with plenty to prove.
No. 56: CB Shemar Jean-Charles
Jersey No. 22; 5-10, 184; second season; Appalachian State
The Packers selected Jean-Charles in the fifth round in 2021. It was a popular decision by general manager Brian Gutekunst.
“He was a favorite of a bunch of our scouts,” he said. “We have a certain process we go through in the final three weeks before the draft. Guys get together and they work our board from the bottom up. This was a guy that just was the outlier for them. They were so excited to try to move this guy up the board, which we did. So, as it unfolded, I got a lot of taps on my shoulder during those period of times about him being on the board and available. So, we were thrilled to be able to select him.”
Jean-Charles was a small-school standout who was nowhere near ready for NFL action. He played 37 snaps on defense and allowed 7-of-7 passing for 82 yards, according to PFF. Really, his only memorable play came at Cincinnati, when star running back Joe Mixon juked Jean-Charles onto his butt for a touchdown.
But he was a big-time defender at Appalachian State. According to PFF, he allowed a catch rate of 32.7 percent and led the nation with 17 forced incompletions in 2020 en route to earning some All-American accolades. The hope is his nose for the football and quickness eventually will translate. There is a huge opportunity at corner, where Keisean Nixon – with one pass breakup in three seasons – is the next man up behind the premier trio of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes. Now is the time to back up the scouts' belief.
No. 57: CB Kabion Ento
Jersey No. 48; 6-1, 187; second season; Colorado
Ento entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s been good enough to stick around for three seasons thanks to a number of high-rising breakups on the practice field. He has not been good enough to play a single snap. He spent 2019 on the practice squad, 2020 on injured reserve (foot) and 2021 on the practice squad.
The 26-year-old might be out of chances, potentially making this a now-or-never camp.
Last preseason, according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 5-of-8 passing for just 41 yards with one interception. The problem was his tackling, which was atrocious. Ento missed four in the preseason; the rest of the cornerbacks who played in the preseason missed three. He tackled like he played receiver – his position at Colorado.
A junior-college transfer, Ento caught eight passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and 12 passes for 161 yards and zero touchdowns as a senior. Receiver prospects with his combination of size and minimal production are a dime a dozen. Cornerback prospects with his height and jumping ability (41.5-inch vertical) are a bit more scarce, so he made the switch.
“Learning how to do everything backward. Literally,” Ento said during training camp last year. “Everybody’s used to walking forward. Just trying to learn how to do the same technique over and over and over again going backward and making sure my eyes are good. As a receiver, you’re used to running a route and, as soon as you run your route, you make your break and you look at the quarterback. I can’t do that anymore. That’s something I had to fix. When a receiver makes a break, I have to break to the receiver. My coach said, ‘The quarterback ain’t throwing you the ball.’ But I’m pretty competitive so I feel like that’s what’s been helping me a lot.”
With a critical lack of depth at cornerback, now is the time to prove he was worth keeping for three years.
No. 58: ILB Ray Wilborn
Jersey No. 57; 6-3, 230; first season; Ball State
An undrafted free agent in 2020, Wilborn signed a futures deal with the Packers in January 2021. With size and speed (4.56 in the 40-yard dash), it was interesting to see him working ahead of Ty Summers and Isaiah McDuffie during the offseason practices. Perhaps special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia sees a ball of clay waiting to be molded.
At Ball State, Wilborn started at linebacker in 2018 and safety in 2019. During those two seasons, he recorded 166 tackles, including three sacks and 12.5 for losses, and added four interceptions and eight passes defensed. Wilborn went undrafted in 2020 and spent time with the Falcons (training camp) and Steelers (practice squad).
Wilborn failed to make the roster last summer but was retained on the practice squad. He had two stints on the COVID-19 list last year.
A standout performance at Notre Dame in 2019 caught the attention of scouts.
“You looked on that field and you’re like, ‘OK, Ray Wilborn belongs on this field,’” Ball State coach Mike Neu told The Star Press before the 2020 draft. “Whether you’re looking across the field at the gold helmets or you’re looking on our sideline, you’re like, ‘OK, Ray Wilborn belongs on this field.’ And that’s his second game in his Ball State career. The lights weren’t too big. He made a bunch of plays in that game.”
No. 59: DT Jonathan Ford
Jersey No. 99; 6-5, 338; rookie; Miami
If Ford were, well, a Ford, he’d be one of those hulking F-350s and not a Ford Fusion. Ford is a massive individual, the biggest man on the defense.
“I’m at a good weight right now,” Ford said at rookie camp. “I’m just focusing on playing ball every day and giving everything I have for this team and the organization.”
With the Hurricanes, Ford played in 50 games with 30 starts over five seasons. Coming back in 2021 for the bonus COVID year, Ford played in 10 games (eight starts) and had one tackle for loss among his 14 stops. According to Pro Football Focus, Ford had 15 total pressures in 2019, when he had all three career sacks, and a combined nine the past two seasons. He wasn’t a premier run-stopper, either. His job was to devour blocks like he devours dinner.
He devoured a lot of dinners at Miami. Ford weighed 275 pounds when he was recruited but packed on the pounds during his five years. Now, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery wants Ford to consume the playbook so he can hit it hard once camp starts. There’s an opportunity to win a spot as the sixth lineman behind Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, TJ Slaton and first-round pick Devonte Wyatt.
“A lot of these guys, I’ve got to get them to understand, ‘Hey, this isn’t college anymore. This isn’t for fun. This is your job. This is how you provide for your family,’” Montgomery said at the start of OTAs. “You have to treat it different. And how do you treat it different? When you go home, it’s not X-Box, PlayStation time. It’s time for you to study and learn the playbook. And when you come back the next day, I’m going to know if you studied, just by questions I’m going to ask you and just how fast you respond to me.
“We don’t want them to be on the field and thinking about making a mistake. When we get on the field, we can study who people are and what they do and then play fast. He’s a guy that looks great, good-looking dude, massive body. Now, we’ve just got to get him to do what we need him to do at a high level. And he’s going to go through some ups and downs.”
No. 89: DT Chris Slayton
Jersey No. 60; 6-3, 307; first year; Syracuse
The Packers signed Slayton off waivers from the 49ers in May. A seventh-round draft by the Giants in 2019, he has not played in a regular-season game. He’s served stints on practice squads with the Giants, Bills, Falcons, Steelers and 49ers.
At Syracuse, Slayton played in 49 games, including 42 starts. He tallied 107 tackles, including 32.5 tackles for losses and 9.5 sacks, and added five forced fumbles. He finished his career ranked ninth in school history in TFLs. As a senior captain, he was third-team all-ACC with 3.5 sacks and eight TFLs.
Slayton didn’t play football until high school. When he first tried the sport, he wanted to play quarterback. Already a big guy, the coaches pointed him to the defensive line.
“I wanted to quit, but my mom told me I couldn’t. (She) saw it in me,” he recalled.
No. 88: DT Hauati Pututau
Jersey No. 79; 6-3, 306; R; Utah
Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who is entering his seventh NFL season, is 26. So is Pututau, an undrafted free agent from Utah.
As a senior at Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City in 2013, Pututau was an all-region linebacker who also played receiver. He chose Utah, then went on his two-year Mormon mission to Florida.
“I gained a few pounds on my mission,” he said last season.
Pututau redshirted in 2016 and made his first starts in 2019 (one) and 2020 (three). In 2021, he took advantage of the NCAA’s COVID year. He played in 14 games with eight starts, tallying three sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses among 18 tackles.
Pututau is one of eight children. Two of them, Fua and Tennessee, also played on the Utes’ defensive line.
He is proud of his heritage.
“Tongan people are very prideful,” Pututau said. “We pride ourselves in who we are and who we portray to others who we are. As a Tongan you don’t show weakness and here at Utah that is what they stand for is you show no weakness. You work hard and the results will come. Being Tongan is what keeps me going, motivates me to be a hard worker and to develop a good work ethic each and every day we are out here on the field.”
The Packers gave him an $8,000 signing bonus, tied for tops on the team. He missed most of the offseason practices with an undisclosed injury.
No. 87: DT Akial Byers
Jersey No. 98; 6-3, 308; R; Missouri
Byers is an undrafted free agent who might have some untapped potential. At Fayetteville (Ark.) High School, he was an Under Armour All-American, a four-star recruit and a top-20 defensive lineman.
As a fifth-year senior in 2021, Byers played in 12 games with 10 starts. He had 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for losses among his 23 total tackles. In 52 career games, he registered two sacks and nine TFLs. He scored a touchdown vs. his hometown Arkansas Razorbacks when he pounced on a fumble in the end zone in 2018.
Byers took advantage of the NCAA’s “COVID year” and played a fifth season. He changed his jersey to No. 0 and worked under former Packers defensive line coach Jethro Franklin. Headed into his final season, he called himself a “great” run-stopper.
“(Franklin) pushes us to get better every day no matter where it's at, on the field, or just in the weight room," Byers said at SEC Media Days. “He wants us out there working together, working on our footwork, hand placement, anything, or even just learning the playbook. And I think that's a big thing. He teaches us something new every day. So, every time we go into a meeting room, it's like you're in the classroom learning new things. I take every day we're meeting seriously.”
The Packers gave him an $8,000 signing bonus, tied for tops on the team.
No. 86: T/G George Moore
Jersey No. 77; 6-6, 312; R; Oregon
Moore won’t be fazed by going up against the likes of Rashan Gary or Kenny Clark during training camp. At Oregon, he battled Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was selected fifth overall by the Giants in this year’s draft.
“(Former Oregon coach Mario) Cristobal is a big believer in the whole ‘iron sharpens iron’ mentality,” Moore told SI.com’s The Spun. “Our front seven was amazing with Kayvon Thibodeaux and several others. All those guys are amazing football players, have high IQs, and made practices tough. We would go head-to-head every single day because we knew that’s what we needed to do to give ourself an opportunity on Saturdays. We knew that we’d need to be physical throughout the week to make sure it helps us have success during games.”
Moore started his college career in 2015 at The College of San Mateo. He missed that first season with a torn ACL but was a star in 2016, which made him the top-ranked offensive tackle in junior college. That opened the door to Oregon. After sitting behind Tyrell Crosby and Penei Sewell, Moore wound up starting 20 of a possible 21 games for the Ducks in 2020 and 2021. During his final season, Moore started six games at left tackle and seven games at left guard. According to PFF, he allowed three sacks at each position.
“I’m really proud of George Moore,” Cristobal said. “He didn’t play much high school football before he got to junior college, and when he got here, that’s a baptism by fire because he went into a group with some really seasoned upperclassmen that held themselves to a high standard, and George just kept at it. He allowed us to push him, and he’s really become a good football player.”
With seven years of college ball under his belt, Moore will turn 26 during the first week of training camp. He was older than the Ducks’ graduate assistant line coach last year, and he’s older than last year’s starting interior trio of Jon Runyan, Josh Myers and Royce Newman.
The Packers gave him an $8,000 signing bonus, tied for tops on the team.
No. 85: C/G Cole Schneider
Jersey No. 64; 6-3, 309; R; Central Florida
Asked which of the Packers’ undrafted free agents had the best chance of making the team and developing into a contributor, one team’s college scouting director pointed to Schneider.
Schneider started 47 games in four seasons at UCF, with 46 of those appearances at guard and one at center.
“He can play any of the inside positions whether it be right guard, left guard, or center,” UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand told The Fort Myers News-Press. “I think that's been invaluable, that's going to pay dividends because you're bringing great value to an organization to be able to play multiple positions.”
Lucas Patrick can attest to that. An undrafted free agent in 2016, he started 28 games at the three interior positions the last two seasons. Patrick signed with the rival Chicago Bears in free agency.
With an eye on getting a ready-made utilityman, the Packers used a fourth-round draft pick on Wake Forest’s Zach Tom. Like Schneider, Tom spent the offseason practices shifting between center and guard. So, it might be a tall order for Schneider to make the 53-man roster. He could be up for the challenge. As a senior, he did not allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus, and ranked No. 1 among guards in its pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap.
At Riverdale High School in Fort Myers, Fla., he was a two-time state heavyweight champion in wrestling. A dominant two-sport star, he was voted the News-Press’s athlete of the decade. Among the athletes he beat out for the award was Packers receiver and fellow Fort Myers native Sammy Watkins.
“He pulls with ill intentions and tries to kill people,” UCF right tackle Marcus Tatum, who signed with the Jaguars, told The News-Press at pro day. “You couldn’t ask for a better guard than that. I knew when he was pulling in front of me that the (defender) was going to get moved. He’s willing to put his body on the line for anybody and is an all-around good person. He’s always been there for me, always helped me. He let me lean on him the moment I got here.”
The Packers gave Schneider an $8,000 signing bonus, tied for tops on the team.