Ranking the Roster: Nos. 56-59 – Opportunities for Four Young Defenders

Jersey No. 99; 6-5, 338; rookie; Miami

If Ford were, well, a Ford, he’d be one of those hulking F-350s and not a Ford Fusion. Ford is a massive individual, the biggest man on the defense.

“I’m at a good weight right now,” Ford said at rookie camp. “I’m just focusing on playing ball every day and giving everything I have for this team and the organization.”

With the Hurricanes, Ford played in 50 games with 30 starts over five seasons. Coming back in 2021 for the bonus COVID year, Ford played in 10 games (eight starts) and had one tackle for loss among his 14 stops. According to Pro Football Focus, Ford had 15 total pressures in 2019, when he had all three career sacks, and a combined nine the past two seasons. He wasn’t a premier run-stopper, either. His job was to devour blocks like he devours dinner.

He devoured a lot of dinners at Miami. Ford weighed 275 pounds when he was recruited but packed on the pounds during his five years. Now, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery wants Ford to consume the playbook so he can hit it hard once camp starts. There’s an opportunity to win a spot as the sixth lineman behind Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, TJ Slaton and first-round pick Devonte Wyatt.

“A lot of these guys, I’ve got to get them to understand, ‘Hey, this isn’t college anymore. This isn’t for fun. This is your job. This is how you provide for your family,’” Montgomery said at the start of OTAs. “You have to treat it different. And how do you treat it different? When you go home, it’s not X-Box, PlayStation time. It’s time for you to study and learn the playbook. And when you come back the next day, I’m going to know if you studied, just by questions I’m going to ask you and just how fast you respond to me.

“We don’t want them to be on the field and thinking about making a mistake. When we get on the field, we can study who people are and what they do and then play fast. He’s a guy that looks great, good-looking dude, massive body. Now, we’ve just got to get him to do what we need him to do at a high level. And he’s going to go through some ups and downs.”