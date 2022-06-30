Ranking the Roster: Nos. 66-69 – Fighting to Stick

Jersey No. 49; 6-3, 255; first year; Mississippi State

Lynn Spruill is the official mayor of Starkville, Miss.

The unofficial mayor – and, given the nature of politics, the more popular mayor – is Jones.

Jones had seven sacks and 22 tackles for losses in four seasons at Mississippi State. He was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and earned his degree in business administration. He volunteered with the Starkville Cowboys youth football program as well as his alma mater, Starkville High School, to earn a spot on the SEC Community Service Team.

While at Mississippi State, Packers running back Kylin Hill set the wheels in motion for the state to pick a new flag free of Confederate symbolism. On Nov. 7, 2020, Jones became the first Mississippi State player to run onto the field with the new flag.

It was a signature moment for Jones. His youth coached called him “The Blueprint.” Teammates and fans called him “The Mayor.”

Jones started 11 games as a senior in 2020 and recorded two sacks. He went undrafted and signed with the Falcons but failed to make their roster, then spent two weeks on the Dolphins’ practice squad in November.

After the 2021 draft, he was one of 18 players trying out for a place on Green Bay’s offseason roster. Jones won that spot. Now, he has a golden opportunity on a depth chart that lacks any proven depth behind starters Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

“Very, very smart. The guy was the ‘Mayor of Starkville,’” Packers outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich said. “He played with some really good players while he was there in college. When you have an opportunity and you take advantage of that opportunity, and you come to a rookie camp as a tryout and you show what you can do to the GM, the head coach and the defensive coordinator, that’s a big step for that young man. I’m really excited about having Kobe here, I really am.”