Ranking the Roster: Nos. 70-73 – ‘The Mayor’ and a Mullet

No. 73: TE Alize Mack

Mack, who signed with the Packers in February, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints in 2019 but has not played in a game.

Mack caught 68 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns at Notre Dame from 2015 through 2018. As a rookie, he spent time on practice squads with the Saints, Steelers and Chiefs. In 2020, he spent time on the Chiefs’ offseason roster. In 2021, he competed with the Lions in training camp and spent one day on their practice squad.

At Notre Dame, Mack was suspended for the 2016 season for academic reasons. Then-coach Brian Kelly’s advice? “‘It’s either going to be the best thing that happens to you or the worst,’” Mack recalled.

For Mack, it was the best thing. He caught 19 passes for 166 yards in 2017 and 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns – all career highs – in 2018.

“I would say that going to Notre Dame was definitely the best decision I ever made because the thing I always think about is four-for-40,” Mack said at the 2019 Scouting Combine. “They always say that the four years (at Notre Dame) are going to set you up for the next 40 years of your life. And I changed so much as a man. Not just as a football player, but as a man, as Alize. I changed as a brother, as a son, as a teammate. And I’m very proud of myself to see where I am today.”

With Robert Tonyan coming back from his torn ACL and probably limited at least for the start of training camp, there should be opportunities for Mack to show he belongs.