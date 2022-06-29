Ranking the Roster: Nos. 74-79 – Brooks Brings Physicality

Jersey No. 45; 6-0, 205; rookie; Oklahoma State

Sterling didn’t stand out at any point in the offseason practices. It will be interesting to see if it’s a different story when the pads go on and the physical work starts in training camp.

As a sophomore in 2019 and junior in 2020, Sterling recorded 144 tackles, including an intriguing 20 for losses. He led the Cowboys with 12 tackles for losses in 2020 but torn ligaments in his wrist, an injury that required surgery, limited him to only five games in 2021.

Between the injury and a 4.71 in the 40 at pro day, Sterling went undrafted. The Packers signed him with a $2,500 bonus.

However, if his Big 12 playmaking ability shows up on Ray Nitschke Field and in the preseason, he could be in a good position to win a roster spot at a position group in which the candidates to back up Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage played a not-so-grand total of zero defensive snaps in the NFL last season.

“At the end of the day, if you want someone that is going to make plays and get wins and who cares about getting wins for the team, and at the end of the day cares about each other, that is the type of guy that I am,” Sterling, a new father, told Ocolly.com.

Sterling is a product of both of his parents. His father played football at North Texas. His mother is an interior designer. At Oklahoma State, Sterling was a marketing major with an eye for graphic design. In high school, he put together his own highlights package to help him get recruited. Some of his work can be found on his artistic Twitter profile.

“He's just always been inquisitive and curious about new things,” his father, Ron, told The Oklahoman.

“And he's not afraid to take risks, and so he plays a lot like that as well, too. He loves playing the game, trusts his teammates, but he's also one that's willing to gamble a little bit and take a few risks, and it's paid off for him, both inside the football arena and outside, as well.”