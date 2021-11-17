RB Kerrith Whyte Brings Speed to Practice Squad

Get to know the running back the Green Bay Packers added to bolster their depth in the backfield following Aaron Jones' injury.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Kerrith Whyte, who was signed to the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad on Tuesday, has something that Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor lack.

Game-breaking speed.

At Florida Atlantic’s pro day before the 2019 draft, Whyte ran his 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. That would have ranked second among the backs who tested at the Scouting Combine. Thus, the three-year backup to current Buffalo Bills standout Devin Singletary was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears.

“The first trait when you're talking about this player is speed – standout speed,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said at the time. “He runs a 4.38. He also brings a lot of value to special teams, so we're excited to get him at that point.”

Whyte didn’t pan out for the Bears and hasn’t turned potential into production.

As a rookie, he was signed off the Bears’ practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In six games, he rushed 24 times for 122 yards (5.1 average), caught one pass for 9 yards and averaged 18.9 yards on 14 kickoff returns. After failing to make Pittsburgh’s roster in 2020, he’s spent time with the Detroit Lions (practice squad in 2020), Buffalo Bills (training camp in 2021) and Jacksonville Jaguars (four weeks on their practice squad this year).

In the preseason finale against Green Bay while with Buffalo, the 5-foot-10, 204-pounder carried five times for 10 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards (long of 13).

“Very explosive player,” then-Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin told Chicago radio station 670-AM The Score. “I think he can help in a number of areas outside of just playing running back. He can help on every down. There's some good stuff he does in the passing game.

“He's a lot more valuable than old school and sitting back there in the running back position all the time. I think they'll really like what he can do in the passing game, jet sweeps, motion, different stuff like that.”

At FAU, he tallied 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage during his final season. For his career, he averaged 26.1 yards per kickoff return with two touchdowns. So, even when Jones returns from a minor knee injury, there’s a potential role for Whyte.

“Special players play special teams,” Whyte told CBS-12 in West Palm Beach, Fla. “A lot of people think special teams is not for you, or it's not the cool thing to do. (But it just) betters your opportunities to make more plays on the field. Running back, special teams, you want me to catch the ball, I'll do anything. Whatever it takes.”

