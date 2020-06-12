PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Reduced Preseason, No Joint Practices Will Impact Player Evaluation

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to churn its way through the NFL calendar. Having already claimed the NFL’s offseason workouts and forced teams to stay home for training camp – meaning no joint practices for the Green Bay Packers – the latest fallout could be a reduction of the preseason from four games to two.

While veteran players almost universally hate the preseason, those exhibition games are invaluable for rookies trying to gain experience and fringe players trying to earn roster spots.

The Packers have players on both ends of the spectrum at quarterback, with veteran starter Aaron Rodgers, young backup Tim Boyle, rookie first-round pick Jordan Love and undrafted rookie Jalen Morton.

“It’ll be a challenge but nothing that is insurmountable,” Packers quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy said in a Zoom call with Packers beat writers on Thursday. “I think you realize you gain more from practice than you probably do from a preseason game.”

The Packers held joint practices with the Houston Texans before last year’s preseason opener and would have done the same with the Cleveland Browns before this year’s preseason opener.

“Obviously, disappointed we are not going to be able to have joint practices with Green Bay leading up to our preseason game,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday. “I think it is always valuable to work against a different team, a different-colored jersey at that point of camp. I think it is helpful to go against a different scheme. That defensive scheme is different than our defensive scheme that we will be facing in camp so there is some value. In terms of the protocols, whatever the rules are, we will play by the rules. We are like every other team. We are all in the same boat.”

With no joint practices and the potential for a reduced exhibition slate, player evaluation of what happens on the practice field will be more important than ever.

“I think not having an opportunity to practice against some of those other teams that we were planning on doing, that probably hurts a little more than losing a preseason game, to be honest with you,” Getsy said. “It just puts more stress on the practice, and that’s normal. That’s where their growth is going to come. It’s going to come from that. I don’t think anybody’s going to evaluate where they stand based upon a preseason quarter or two or whatever their reps might be. Those are good experiences to get, again, because it gets rid of those firsts, right? I want to get rid of as many of those firsts as we possibly can, but the demand’s going to be in practice. It’s going to be getting them ready to go in practice where it’s full speed, it’s live, almost live periods and all that good stuff. That’s where the improvements are going to come.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gray Brings Experience to Secondary in Quest for Title

New defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine hit it off during their interview at the Pro Bowl.

Bill Huber

Gray Likes Alexander’s Physicality, Ball Skills

The Green Bay Packers’ new defensive backs coach knows a little something about the position. It will be up to Jaire Alexander to take advantage.

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: Pandemic Puts Olympic Sports on Chopping Block

As D-I sports teams increasingly face the chopping block this year, the ramifications are far-reaching. Can a broken model be fixed?

Bill Huber

A United States That’s Not United

In a lengthy conversation, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman talks about the more subtle forms of racism, the path to ending it and whether he's optimistic it's possible.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Tops Jones’ List of Favorite Teammates

At NFL.com, James Jones wrote about his five favorite former teammates. Aaron Rodgers was No. 1. What other Packers made the list?

Bill Huber

Kirksey Joining Packers ‘Feels Like Cinderella Story’

After two injury-plagued seasons, Christian Kirksey hopes two years with the Packers will let everyone know that he is a great linebacker."

Bill Huber

Burks, Butler Sign Petition To End Qualified Immunity

More than 1,400 current and former professional athletes and coaches from from the NFL, NBA and MLB signed a letter from the Players Coalition.

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: Black Track Athletes Share Their Encounters with Racism in America

While it's interesting to note the successes black athletes have on the field, it's not always highlighted the hardships black athletes have endured off the field. These stories need to be heard now more than ever.

Bill Huber

Brandt: Racial Issues the Same; Has NFL’s Attitude Changed?

We've seen PR statements, mea culpas and solidarity. But has this offseason really been a tipping point for the NFL?

Bill Huber

Packers Have ‘Sweetheart’ of Replacement for Bulaga

That's what David Bakhtiari called potential starting right tackle Rick Wagner.

Bill Huber