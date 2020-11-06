Report: Barnes Tests Positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Much like last week with running back AJ Dillon, Barnes tested positive during pregame testing. Because of the lag between testing and results, Barnes played in Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the case of Dillon, he did his daily COVID test on Sunday and played against the Vikings. The team learned of the positive test on Monday morning. Contact tracing determined running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were deemed “high-risk” close contacts and joined Dillon the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Having dispatched the 49ers 34-17, the Packers will get a bonus three-day weekend. The timing is perfect in helping the league get a handle on the situation.

After kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Jace Sternberger tested positive upon arriving for training camp, the Packers had zero positive tests until Dillon and now Barnes.

Due to injuries and his own solid play, Barnes has emerged as the main man at inside linebacker. He leads the position group with 240 snaps (49.7 percent) and the team with 48 tackles.

Barnes played 23 snaps against the 49ers before dropping out with a calf injury. He had three tackles. With Martin on the COVID-reserve list and Christian Kirksey not activated from injured reserve, Oren Burks and Ty Summers (34 snaps each) played the most snaps on Thursday.

Assuming they’ve tested negative all week, Williams and Martin can be taken off the COVID-reserve list on Saturday.

