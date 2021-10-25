Report: Barry Tests Positive for COVID-19

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry will not be on the sideline for Thursday night's showdown at the high-powered Arizona Cardinals.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be down a key cog to their improving but shorthanded defense for Thursday night’s showdown at the undefeated and high-flying Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Barry has tested positive for COVID-19. While he’ll be able to help create the game plan while working virtually, he will not be on the sideline in Glendale, Ariz.

Barry’s defense has played a big role in Green Bay’s six-game winning streak. Even with the chronic red-zone woes that finally showed signs of progress during Sunday’s 24-10 victory over Washington, the Packers have allowed only 18 points per game the past six weeks. On a per-game basis, that trails only Buffalo (15.0), Arizona (16.8) and Cincinnati (17.3) during that span.

On Green Bay’s coaching staff, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray would be a logical replacement. He was the defensive coordinator in Buffalo from 2001 through 2005 and Tennessee from 2011 through 2013. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti have not been coordinators in the NFL. Smith was either coordinator or co-coordinator at Texas Tech from 2013 through 2015 and Montgomery was the coordinator at North Iowa Community College in 2005.

The Packers allowed 10 points vs. Washington, their best showing since a 23-10 win over Minnesota in Week 16 of the 2019 season.

“Defensively, I can’t say enough about the guys,” coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. “I thought our pass rush, specifically in the second half, really got going. It was great to see guys like Rashan Gary get two sacks. He was an impact player on this game. We see it every day just the energy, the effort, what he brings to this football team, how much he cares. It’s awesome to see a guy like that get rewarded and go out there and make some key plays. Can’t say enough about De’Vondre Campbell as well. What an addition he’s been, just making impact plays all over the place. I know there’s been a lot of discussion about the red-zone defense, but when you hold a team to 0-for-4 in the red zone, that’s a pretty big deal and I think that was a big difference in the game.”

Green Bay’s strong defensive performance came with the starting outside linebackers (Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith) and starting cornerbacks (Jaire Alexander and Kevin King) sidelined by injuries.

The challenge will be much greater on Thursday. Arizona is fourth in the NFL with 32.1 points per game. It has scored at least 31 points in six of its seven games this season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury returned for Sunday's victory over Houston following his own bout with COVID that kept him out for one game.

Related Story