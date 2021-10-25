    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Barry Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Defensive coordinator Joe Barry will not be on the sideline for Thursday night's showdown at the high-powered Arizona Cardinals.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be down a key cog to their improving but shorthanded defense for Thursday night’s showdown at the undefeated and high-flying Arizona Cardinals.

    Defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

    According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Barry has tested positive for COVID-19. While he’ll be able to help create the game plan while working virtually, he will not be on the sideline in Glendale, Ariz.

    Barry’s defense has played a big role in Green Bay’s six-game winning streak. Even with the chronic red-zone woes that finally showed signs of progress during Sunday’s 24-10 victory over Washington, the Packers have allowed only 18 points per game the past six weeks. On a per-game basis, that trails only Buffalo (15.0), Arizona (16.8) and Cincinnati (17.3) during that span.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17020636
    Play
    News

    With Key Stretch Ahead, Packers Take Care of Business vs. Washington

    After beating up Taylor Heinicke on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will face Kyler Murray on Thursday and Patrick Mahomes in back-to-back road games.

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17020541
    Play
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    The Green Bay Packers, winners of five straight, are hosting the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13768897
    Play
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Washington

    Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team will be broadcast to most of the nation.

    23 hours ago

    On Green Bay’s coaching staff, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray would be a logical replacement. He was the defensive coordinator in Buffalo from 2001 through 2005 and Tennessee from 2011 through 2013. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti have not been coordinators in the NFL. Smith was either coordinator or co-coordinator at Texas Tech from 2013 through 2015 and Montgomery was the coordinator at North Iowa Community College in 2005.

    The Packers allowed 10 points vs. Washington, their best showing since a 23-10 win over Minnesota in Week 16 of the 2019 season.

    “Defensively, I can’t say enough about the guys,” coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. “I thought our pass rush, specifically in the second half, really got going. It was great to see guys like Rashan Gary get two sacks. He was an impact player on this game. We see it every day just the energy, the effort, what he brings to this football team, how much he cares. It’s awesome to see a guy like that get rewarded and go out there and make some key plays. Can’t say enough about De’Vondre Campbell as well. What an addition he’s been, just making impact plays all over the place. I know there’s been a lot of discussion about the red-zone defense, but when you hold a team to 0-for-4 in the red zone, that’s a pretty big deal and I think that was a big difference in the game.”

    Green Bay’s strong defensive performance came with the starting outside linebackers (Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith) and starting cornerbacks (Jaire Alexander and Kevin King) sidelined by injuries.

    The challenge will be much greater on Thursday. Arizona is fourth in the NFL with 32.1 points per game. It has scored at least 31 points in six of its seven games this season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury returned for Sunday's victory over Houston following his own bout with COVID that kept him out for one game.

    Related Story

    USATSI_16758275
    News

    Report: Barry Tests Positive for COVID-19

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17022290
    News

    Tonyan, Lazard Celebrate National Tight Ends Day

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17022194
    Game Day

    After Appetizers, Packers Ready for Main Course of Schedule

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17022329
    Game Day

    Green Bay’s Red-Zone Defense Goes from Perfectly Imperfect to Simply Perfect

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17020636
    News

    With Key Stretch Ahead, Packers Take Care of Business vs. Washington

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17020541
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13768897
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Washington

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13767550
    Game Day

    Packers vs. Washington Inactives: King, Smith Are Out

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13768376
    News

    Packers vs. Washington: Three Reasons to Worry

    Oct 23, 2021