Report: Beckham Could Wait Until Next Week

Here's why Odell Beckham Jr.'s search for his next team is on hold, and what the three reported suitors have to offer the former Pro Bowl receiver.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has pressed pause on his search for a new team.

According to ESPN.com’s Dianni Russini, teams that are interested in signing Beckham “believe the free-agent wide receiver will wait until the games are complete on Sunday before making his final decision.”

If true, there are several ways to look at it.

One, this is Beckham’s first time as a free agent in his eight NFL seasons. Why not carefully explore the options?

Two, put yourself in Beckham’s shoes. If you were just let go by your employer and you had three or more companies interested in hiring you, would you react immediately or sleep on it for a few nights?

Three, Beckham is trying to drive up his value. The sooner Beckham is with his new team, the sooner he can begin learning the offense and the sooner he can contribute. Perhaps one of his suitors will lack the patience to wait until Monday.

Four, Beckham’s value could go up if a contender suffers a significant loss in this week’s games.

Five, Beckham is in complete control of the situation. Taking this weekend off isn’t going to cause a suitor to drop out of the running.

Six, perhaps Beckham is enjoying the love and being the center of attention.

According to Russini, Beckham is “honing in” on the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints to be his next destination. Of those three:

The Packers have the best team by record (7-2) and an elite quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) but don’t have an overwhelming need at receiver. General manager Brian Gutekunst has made a series of roster moves aimed at winning the Super Bowl this year, and Beckham would add a weapon to an offense that bogged down with the game on the line in the NFC Championship Game. With Rodgers, Davante Adams, Marcedes Lewis and David Bakhtiari, Green Bay has the leaders on offense to handle Beckham’s personality.

The Saints are mired in inconsistency, beating Seattle and Tampa Bay the previous two weeks but losing to Atlanta on Sunday. The Saints (5-3) have a huge need at receiver (star Michael Thomas is out for the season) but a huge question mark at quarterback (Jameis Winston is out for the season). So, theoretically, their interest in Beckham could be greater than Beckham’s interest in the Saints if quarterback play ranks high on his list.

The Chiefs are sputtering (5-4) but won the Super Bowl two years ago and got back to the Super Bowl last year. They’ve got an elite quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) but an inconsistent group of weapons outside of receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Green Bay’s short-handed defense held Mahomes to the least-productive day of his career on Sunday. Much like Green Bay with Adams and Beckham, the Chiefs would have a potential dynamic duo with Hill and Beckham.

“I’m not going to lie, hopes are up there pretty high,” Adams said after Wednesday’s practice.

According to the NFLPA, the Packers have the most cap space among the reported contenders. Green Bay is $4 million under the cap, the Chiefs have $2.1 million of space and the Saints have just $709,000 of wiggle room. On its own, that’s enough room for any of those teams to get a deal done but teams need cap space for other transactions, such gameday roster elevations and practice-squad promotions.