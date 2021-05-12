Report: Browns at Packers on Christmas

While the 2021 NFL schedule won't be released until Wednesday night, the Green Bay Packers' home schedule has been revealed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Day showcase.

Marques Eversoll of Green Bay radio station WDUZ reported the Packers’ entire home schedule on Wednesday morning, several hours before the official schedule release.

After opening the season at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 12, the Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Monday night, Sept. 20.

After a Week 3 road game, the Packers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 (3:25 p.m. on Oct. 3). Over the next five weeks, Green Bay will play only once at home – Week 7 against Washington (noon on Oct. 24).

In Week 9, the Packers reportedly will play at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay will then play at home five times in a span of eight weeks: Week 10 against the Seattle Seahwaks (3:25 p.m. on Nov. 14), Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams (3:25 p.m. on Nov. 28), Week 14 against the Chicago Bears (7:20 p.m. on Dec. 12), Week 16 against the Browns (3:30 p.m. on Dec. 25) and Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings (7:20 p.m. on Jan. 2).

The season will conclude with a Week 18 road game.

Green Bay has played twice on Christmas: a 24-17 loss at home to Chicago in 2005 and a 35-21 at home against Chicago in 2011.

All three NFC North home games are scheduled for primetime, though the games against the Bears in Week 14 and Vikings in Week 17 could be subject to change based on flexible scheduling. Obviously, Aaron Rodgers' future will have a large impact on the late-season schedule.

The official schedule will release will be aired at 7 p.m. on NFL Network. The 17 opponents:

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Football Team, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seahawks (12-4), Steelers (12-4), Browns (11-5), Rams (10-6), Bears (8-8) and Washington (7-9) made the playoffs in 2020.

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs (14-2), Saints (12-4), Ravens (11-5) and Bears (8-8) made the playoffs last year.