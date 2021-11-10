Report: Packers, Rodgers Fined for COVID Violations

The Packers were fined but didn't lose a draft pick, and Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were fined but not suspended following COVID violations.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are getting off with a slap on the wrist for their violations of the COVID protocol.

As first reported by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers were fined $300,000 for violating rules agreed upon by the NFL and the NFPA. In addition, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 for attending a Halloween party. As unvaccinated players, they are not allowed to be in groups of more than three people.

Those fines are in accordance with NFL-NFLPA policy.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Halloween party impacted the amount of the Packers’ fine. While it was not an official team party, the team was aware of it, didn’t fine any unvaccinated players who attended, and didn’t report the violations to the league.

“We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

The fines – quite minimal considering the amount of revenue the Packers pull in annually and the $256 million in career earnings for Rodgers – support Rodgers’ contention that, “I have followed every single protocol to a ‘T’” other than being unmasked for press conferences.

The Packers escaped heavier discipline. If troubles persist, they might not be so lucky. Last year, following multiple violations of COVID policy, the New Orleans Saints were docked a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Making his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he was feeling good after testing positive for COVID on Wednesday. After being forced to miss Sunday’s loss at Kansas City, Rodgers is optimistic that he’ll be ready for this week’s game against Seattle.

“I understand that people are suffering and this has been a really difficult time for the last two years on so many people,” Rodgers said. “I think we all know individuals who have lost their lives personally. People who have lost their businesses, their livelihoods, their way of life has been altered completely, and I emphasize with those things.

“I also know how sports can be such a connector and bring people together in times of adversity and I do realize I am a role model to a lot of people. So, I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments. I’m excited about feeling better. I’m excited about moving forward and hopefully getting back with my team and getting back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball. It’s been tough being away from it. I’ve been obviously dealing with the COVID and I feel like I’m on the other side of it, thankfully, and I’m thankful to still be able to have something to look forward to this weekend, hopefully.”

