Report: Suspension Unlikely for Rodgers Following COVID Violations

The NFL has started conducting interviews and gathering video evidence in its investigation of Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 protocol violations.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers, who is out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, most likely will not be suspended for his violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 rules, according to NFL Network.

“The NFL has begun conducting interviews with Packers personnel and is expected to obtain video and other evidence as it reviews the team's compliance with COVID protocols,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday morning. At this point, fines remain the most likely punishment.

Rodgers admittedly did not follow those protocols while doing unmasked press conferences, and he also broke the rules by attending a Halloween party featuring many players. By rule, as an unvaccinated player, Rodgers was limited to group of three or fewer people.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Rodgers took aim at the press conference rules. In those settings, he’s at least 10 feet from the closest reporter and all reporters are masked and vaccinated.

“Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all,” he said. “They’re based purely in trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask makes no sense to me. If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus that I don’t have as unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything I can give you?”

Of course, what those interviews and video show could change the tenor of any punishment.

“I have followed every single protocol to a ‘T’” other than the press conference rules, Rodgers said.

Because he is not vaccinated, Rodgers must stay away from the team for 10 days. If he tests negative twice in a span of 24 hours, he could return to the team on Saturday and play on Sunday against Seattle. If that were to be the case, Rodgers would be playing with no practice time and almost entirely with virtual preparation.

As noted by Rapoport: “Under the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Rodgers' positive test means he is now exempted from daily COVID testing for 90 days -- until the week before the Super Bowl. He is still subject to daily symptom screening and weekly testing.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that executives from other teams are complaining that their teams were held to different COVID standards than the Packers.

“That's B.S. ... What's going on in Green Bay, that's not what teams were told by the NFL,” one executive told ESPN. “Our players wore masks all the time. We made our guys that weren't playing wear masks.”

On Saturday, his long-standing relationship with Prevea was ended by the health-care provider.

On Dec. 10, 2019, Rodgers signed a contract extension with Prevea to continue their relationship into 2013.

“This relationship goes far beyond the idea of a celebrity serving as a spokesperson,” Prevea Health CEO and President Dr. Ashok Rai said at the time. “As one of the most respected athletes in the country, Aaron is truly passionate about improving the health and wellness of our communities. His commitment to our message and his ability to add his own personal twist comes from his own passion of improving the health and wellness of Wisconsin. We are proud to call him a member of the Prevea family.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers was spoofed on Saturday Night Live.