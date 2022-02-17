Return of Clements Could Foreshadow Return of Rodgers

Would the 68-year-old coach come out of retirement just so he can coach Jordan Love?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers will like Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s hire as quarterbacks coach.

Perhaps he even signed off on it. Or suggested it.

The Packers are bringing back Tom Clements to replace new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. It’s a move that could help persuade Rodgers to return to Green Bay. Then again, it’s a move that could signal Rodgers already has decided he wants to return to Green Bay and the only thing remaining is the signing of a new contract.

Clements was with the Packers from 2006 through 2016, as quarterbacks coach from 2006 through 2011, offensive coordinator from 2012 through 2014 and associate head coach from 2015 through 2016.

Clements was part of the Rodgers-led team that won the Super Bowl in 2010 as well as his MVP seasons in 2011 and 2014.

Rodgers held Clements in high regard throughout their time together. Even in 2021, Rodgers would bring up Clements unprompted during news conferences.

“I’m thankful, deeply thankful, to guys like Joe Philbin and Tom Clements and Alex Van Pelt, who’ve helped me understand that facet of leadership and being a quarterback,” Rodgers said on Jan. 18.

During the victory over Minnesota on Jan. 2, Rodgers hit Davante Adams on the opening drive to get the offense rolling.

“I was looking at the first few plays of the game that Matt sends over my way before gameday,” Rodgers said. “I was looking at them this morning and this afternoon before the game. I thought that I wanted to kind of set the tone with Tae early on and throw him the ball on the second play of the game, regardless of the coverage. I usually don't do that. I learned from Tom Clements. We always had three mortal sins, the quarterback: Don’t throw late down the middle, don’t make any blind throws and no premeditated decisions. So, with all apologies to Tom and his excellent training over the years, I kind of had a premeditated decision to throw it to Davante on that play.”

Clements served as Arizona’s quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator in 2019 and 2020. After the 2020 season, Clements announced his retirement.

Now, he’s back in the game. Would LaFleur be interested in Clements if not for Rodgers? And would the 68-year-old come out of retirement to coach Jordan Love about the horrors of the 0-yard sack?

“The last thing I want, and this goes back to working with Tom Clements for so many years, is the 0-yard sack,” Rodgers said before the Cleveland game. “I mean that, of all the things I hate, and I hate turning the ball over, for sure, but probably nothing as much as I hate the 0-yard sack because that is strictly on the quarterback.”