Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

After some off-the-field issues early in his collegiate career, Chauncey Rivers became a productive player at Mississippi State.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.

So, for badly needed depth, the Packers claimed Chauncey Rivers off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. To make room on the roster, they released long snapper Joe Fortunato.

Rivers went undrafted in 2020, a byproduct of off-the-field issues early in his career and a poor showing at the Scouting Combine.

After playing in four games at Georgia as a freshman in 2015, Rivers was kicked off the team in May 2016 following a third arrest for marijuana possession in a span of seven months. Rivers spent the 2016 season at East Mississippi Community College – the school featured in the Netflix series Last Chance U. A big-time season there got Rivers to Mississippi State. However, he had to sit out the 2017 season for academic reasons.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16457495
Play
News

What Are Packers Worth? (Hint: A Lot)

Forbes published its annual list of the NFL’s Most Valuable Teams on Thursday. Where do the smallest-market Packers rank?

USATSI_16081736
Play
News

Rodgers Helping Stokes Gain Seasoning

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are getting ready for the season by continually putting Eric Stokes to the test.

Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_on_GM_Brian_Gut-610b32dc42a692353ebb8a7e_1_Aug_05_2021_24_41_04_poster
Play
News

Having Endured Favre Saga, Rodgers Kept Love In Loop

With his own history in mind, Aaron Rodgers did what he could to help Jordan Love get through an uncomfortable situation.

Once he got his act together, he was a quality player. Playing off the bench in 2018, he tallied 2.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses. As a starter in 2019, he was second-team all-SEC with five sacks and eight tackles for losses.

“It really helped me just rebuild my character and rebuild my image, to show people that I wasn’t the same guy I was at the University of Georgia,” Rivers said at the Scouting Combine. “I don’t want to be portrayed as the same guy that I was back then. It took a lot of me just to dig myself out of the hole I dug myself in. I just want to be the guy that shows up positive in the community and be a guy who is a positive person and a person who can lead a team and a person who can be counted on.”

However, at 6-foot-2 and 262 pounds, his 4.97 in the 40 sank his chances of being drafted. He signed with Baltimore and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. He played 15 defensive snaps in a December game vs. Pittsburgh. He was released on Wednesday so the Ravens could add depth at receiver.

USATSI_14104518
News

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

USATSI_16468827
News

Packers Make Snap Decision, Release Fortunato

USATSI_16510931
News

Watch Aaron Rodgers’ Superior Accuracy

Packers_QB_Jordan_Love_Improvement_Since-610c3d4009ef525a52199a49_1_Aug_05_2021_20_26_34_poster
News

Love Adapts to New Reality

USATSI_16457495
News

What Are Packers Worth? (Hint: A Lot)

USATSI_16081736
News

Rodgers Helping Stokes Gain Seasoning

Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_on_GM_Brian_Gut-610b32dc42a692353ebb8a7e_1_Aug_05_2021_24_41_04_poster
News

Having Endured Favre Saga, Rodgers Kept Love In Loop

USATSI_16498709
Gambling

With Rodgers, Packers Move Up List of Super Bowl Favorites

USATSI_16475240
News

Evolving Depth Charts Necessitate Experiment with Martin