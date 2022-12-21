Packers Must Rediscover Forgotten Standout

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a forgotten strength that they must tap into for Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins.

Until a couple weeks ago, tight end Robert Tonyan was Green Bay’s leading receiver. With 46 receptions, only running back Aaron Jones (52) has more with three games remaining. However, since catching 10-of-12 passes for 90 yards in the Week 6 loss to the Jets, Tonyan has become mostly an afterthought.

Over the last eight games, he doesn’t have more than 35 receiving yards. Over the last five, he’s caught nine passes for 61 yards. After tying for the NFL tight ends lead with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2020, he has only one this season.

“I think it’s kind of a byproduct of the game plan (and) what it calls for,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday. “He was at the point of attack on a couple of plays and just the coverage dictated as such that we had to go back side. Bobby, really all the guys, we have a lot of confidence in, in terms of them making a play when the play is there.”

Tonyan, who missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL, should be more of a focal point this week because the Dolphins have been chewed up and spit out by opposing tight ends. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most receptions (86), fifth-most yards (832) and third-most touchdowns (nine) to tight ends.

Even with their elite receiver tandem, it was tight end Dawson Knox who led the Bills in receptions (six) and yards (98) last week. The Chargers’ tight ends combined for seven receptions two weeks ago. Three weeks ago, the Dolphins held 49ers star George Kittle to two receptions but, a week earlier, Houston’s tight ends caught seven passes. In back-to-back games at midseason, Chicago’s Cole Kmet scored two touchdowns and Detroit’s tight ends combined for five receptions for 100 yards.

This season, 26 tight ends have been targeted at least 40 times. According to Pro Football Focus, Tonyan is 11th in receptions, second in catch percentage (82.1) and third in drop percentage (one; 2.1 percent). So, while he might not be a great downfield threat or run-after-catch target, he’s been reliable when given opportunities. On his only catch against the Rams, he broke a tackle to convert a third-and-2.

“He’s got incredible hands. Great hand-eye coordination,” tight ends coach John Dunn said recently. “He’s a hands catcher. It’s very natural to him. Strong hands, very confident in his hands, great hand-eye coordination. He does a really good job of plucking the football out of the air. That’s really what it is. He’s got strong hands and he uses his hands. He has been very reliable.”

Tonyan is 15 receptions behind Jermichael Finley’s team record of 61 receptions by a tight end.

