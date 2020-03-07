Rodgers a ‘Realist’ on Potential Drafting of QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just like in 2005, when Ted Thompson drafted Aaron Rodgers as the successor to Brett Favre, facts, not feelings, will determine when Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst drafts the quarterback to succeed Rodgers.

“Players get happy and sad about all kinds of things. I’m not too concerned with that,” Gutekunst said before the Scouting Combine.

Speaking on the “Wilde and Tausch” radio show on Friday, Rodgers said he’d prefer the Packers use their premium draft picks to fill positions of need. Heading into the start of free agency in less than two weeks, there are glaring holes at inside linebacker, receiver, defensive line and, potentially, offensive tackle for a team that was one win away from the Super Bowl. All of those needs are far, far greater than drafting a quarterback.

But having the right quarterback would ensure another decade-plus of winning football.

“Look, I’m a realist,” Rodgers said. “I know where we’re at as an organization and where I’m at in my career. I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out any time soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my plays. We’ve drafted guys over the years. I think my first year starting we drafted two quarterbacks in 2008. We’ve drafted various guys over the years.”

Statistically, Rodgers is coming off a mediocre season. Rodgers – who owns the best passer rating in NFL history – finished 12th in the NFL (95.4) in that category and 21st in completion percentage (62.0). Clearly, using a top draft pick on a receiver would give Rodgers, and the offense as a whole, a better chance for success.

“I understand the business and the nature of it,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, (would) love to bring guys in that are going to be able to play and compete right away. I understand it’s a business. I wouldn’t have a problem.”