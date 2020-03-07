PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Rodgers a ‘Realist’ on Potential Drafting of QB

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just like in 2005, when Ted Thompson drafted Aaron Rodgers as the successor to Brett Favre, facts, not feelings, will determine when Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst drafts the quarterback to succeed Rodgers.

“Players get happy and sad about all kinds of things. I’m not too concerned with that,” Gutekunst said before the Scouting Combine.

Speaking on the “Wilde and Tausch” radio show on Friday, Rodgers said he’d prefer the Packers use their premium draft picks to fill positions of need. Heading into the start of free agency in less than two weeks, there are glaring holes at inside linebacker, receiver, defensive line and, potentially, offensive tackle for a team that was one win away from the Super Bowl. All of those needs are far, far greater than drafting a quarterback.

RELATED: Previewing the Top 10 QBs in free agency

But having the right quarterback would ensure another decade-plus of winning football.

“Look, I’m a realist,” Rodgers said. “I know where we’re at as an organization and where I’m at in my career. I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out any time soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my plays. We’ve drafted guys over the years. I think my first year starting we drafted two quarterbacks in 2008. We’ve drafted various guys over the years.”

Statistically, Rodgers is coming off a mediocre season. Rodgers – who owns the best passer rating in NFL history – finished 12th in the NFL (95.4) in that category and 21st in completion percentage (62.0). Clearly, using a top draft pick on a receiver would give Rodgers, and the offense as a whole, a better chance for success.

“I understand the business and the nature of it,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, (would) love to bring guys in that are going to be able to play and compete right away. I understand it’s a business. I wouldn’t have a problem.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From 17 Games to Teammate Interaction, Rodgers Upset About Proposed CBA

Aaron Rodgers is not sure how 17 games became a non-negotiable part of the CBA. Beyond that, with a 10-year labor deal up for a vote, he wondered, "Do guys really care about this stuff?"

Bill Huber

Free Agency 2020: Legendary QBs Available

In what will be an unprecedented free-agent period, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers could all be available.

Bill Huber

CBA Vote Could Boil Down to Dollars and Cents

While Aaron Rodgers and other high-profile players have spoken against the deal, it would benefit the NFLPA's largest group of voters.

Bill Huber

Interest in Kwiatkoski Should Please Rodgers

Brian Gutekunst will explore free agency as a way to solve the team's issues at inside linebacker.

Bill Huber

Packers Might Have to Count on Sternberger

With limited cap space and bigger needs, the Packers might have to sink or swim at tight end with unproven Jace Sternberger.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Ready for Mocking: Post-Combine Mock Drafts

UPDATED WEDNESDAY MORNING: The Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday, so here are 14 mock drafts that have the so-called Underwear Olympics at the forefront.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Source: Veldheer Wants to Play in 2020

The Packers would like to bring him back, which could make him the favorite to start at right tackle.

Bill Huber

No Contact with Packers, Bulaga Says in Interview

Bryan Bulaga is coming off an excellent season at a premium position.

Bill Huber

Packers Mock Draft 5.0: Murray in the First and Three Receivers

Our post-Scouting Combine mock draft takes care of numerous holes with the Packers' 10 picks.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Regardless of Stats, LaFleur Says Rodgers ‘Played Pretty Damn Good’

Don't talk passer rating with Matt LaFleur.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber