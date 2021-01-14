Rodgers Among Finalists for FedEx Air Award

Fans will select the winners of the FedEx Air and FedEx Ground players of the year.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the clear favorite to win MVP after crushing the All-Pro vote, is one of three nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award.

Fans will select the winner.

FedEx Air Nominees

Rodgers led the NFL with a career-high 48 touchdown passes, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (1984) for the fifth-most in a season in NFL history. He became the first player in league annals with three seasons of at least 40 touchdown passes to help the Packers earn the NFC North title and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had the fourth-highest passer rating (107.2) and ranked fifth in passing yards (4,544) and touchdown passes (37), each franchise records as the Bills earned their first division title since 1995.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranked second the NFL with 4,740 passing yards and fourth with 38 touchdown passes to help the Chiefs earn their third consecutive AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

FedEx Ground Nominees

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ranked second in the NFL with a career-high 1,557 rushing yards and tied for second with a career-best 16 rushing touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry led the NFL with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns and became the eighth player in league annals to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara led the league in scrimmage touchdowns (21) and ranked third with 1,688 scrimmage yards (932 rushing, 756 receiving).

Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx, on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App. Voting ends at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 6, the night before Super Bowl LV.

As part of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year program, FedEx is working with Direct Relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to a local community clinic or health center in the markets of the winning quarterback and running back. The backpacks will include medical supplies to help take care of 500 people in each community. If Rodgers wins, the backpacks will be delivered to N.E.W. Community Clinic.