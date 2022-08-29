Rodgers Finishes Third in ‘Top 100 Players of 2022’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished third in NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players of 2022.” His second consecutive No. 3 finish was announced during Sunday night’s three-hour finale.

This is the 12th year for the player-voted Top 100 list. He debuted at No. 11 in 2011 after winning the Super Bowl in 2010, and earned his only No. 1 ranking in 2012 following his first MVP in 2011. He has seven top-six finishes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was No. 1 and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was No. 2. Former Packers star Davante Adams, now with the Raiders, was voted No. 7, behind Rams star Cooper Kupp (No. 4) among receivers.

The Packers are one of the top teams in the NFL following an unprecedented third consecutive season of 13 regular-season victories. However, they had only two players in the Top 100 – Rodgers and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. Injuries to David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander played an obvious role in that, but Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark would have been deserving selections.

Rodgers is chasing some MVP history as he enters Year 15 as the team’s starter. He has won four MVPs; only Peyton Manning (five) has won more in NFL history. Rodgers is going for a third consecutive MVP, a feat accomplished only by former Packers quarterback Brett Favre in 1995, 1996 and 1997. He is +1000 to make it three in a row at FanDuel SportsBook. Only Buffalo’s Josh Allen (+700), Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (+800), Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (+800) and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert (+900) have shorter odds.

Rodgers would love to win NFL MVP again but he’d prefer Super Bowl MVP. Oddly, no NFL MVP has won the Super Bowl in the same season since the Rams’ Kurt Warner in 1999. Since then, nine MVPs reached the Super Bowl but lost.

Rodgers’ over/under for passing yardage at FanDuel is 3,950.5 yards. With so many bettors taking the under, that number has been adjusted down a few times.

“This man is the best quarterback I’ve ever seen in my life,” former receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said in Rodgers’ segment. Said Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster: “His swagger, the way he plays the game. Aaron Rodgers has that power to be like, ‘I own the Bears. I own Chicago. I still own you.’ He said it. ‘I still own you.’”