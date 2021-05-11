Rodgers’ Future Impacts Super Bowl Odds

The uncertainty over Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers has shaken up the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The uncertainty over Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers has meant uncertainty over the team’s championship chances.

That’s reflected at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Packers, with back-to-back appearances in the NFC Championship Game, opened at +1200 to win Super Bowl LVI. However, with the MVP quarterback’s 2021 in limbo, they’ve fallen to +1700.

In response to the potential chaos in Green Bay, two teams’ Super Bowl odds have shortened significantly.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were +750 before the draft. Now, with a prime challenger shaken by the prospect of losing its star signal-caller, the defending champions are at +650. The next-closest odds in the NFC belong to the Los Angeles Rams, who are +1300 after acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Lions.

The big movers were the Denver Broncos, perhaps the most logical future locale for Rodgers should he be traded. The Broncos were +5500 a couple days before the draft, the eighth-longest odds. With trade speculation raging, the Broncos zoomed to $1700, the eighth-shortest odds. Now, they’ve settled in at +2400, the 10th-shortest odds.

The uncertainty has impacted FanDuel’s NFC North odds, as well. Before the draft, Green Bay was the big favorite at -240, followed by the Minnesota Vikings at +380, Chicago Bears at +550 and Detroit Lions at +2700. Now, Green Bay is -125, Minnesota is +270, Chicago is +300 and Detroit is +2100.

Wherever he plays, Rodgers is a prime MVP candidate. At FanDuel, Patrick Mahomes has the shortest odds at +500. He’s followed by Rodgers at +900, Buffalo’s Josh Allen at +1300, and Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Stafford at +1500.

Packers Add 16 Rookies, Including Nine Draft Picks

First round: Georgia CB Eric Stokes

More Stokes: Blown away by more than 40 time

More Stokes: In-Depth Stats

Second round: Ohio State C Josh Myers

More Myers: Stands tall in strong center class

More Myers: In-Depth Stats

Third round: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

More Rodgers: Gutekunst loses trade but wins player he coveted

More Rodgers: Short trend snapped

More Rodgers: In-Depth Stats

Fourth round: Ole Miss OL Royce Newman

More Newman: In-Depth Stats

Fifth round: Florida DT Tedarrell Slaton

More Slaton: In-Depth Stats

Fifth round: Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles

More Jean-Charles: In-Depth Stats

Sixth round: Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen

More Van Lanen: In-Depth Stats

Sixth round: Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie

More McDuffie: In-Depth Stats

Seventh round: Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill

More Hill: In-Depth Stats

Undrafted: The biggest position steal in the league?

Undrafted: Scouting opinions on all seven signings

Undrafted: Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen

Undrafted: Iowa OL Coy Cronk

Undrafted: San Jose State WR Bailey Gaither

Undrafted: San Diego State OL Jacob Capra

Undrafted: Michigan OLB Carlo Kemp

Undrafted: Illinois State S Christian Uphoff

Undrafted: Iowa DT Jack Heflin