Rodgers Gets MVP Nod from SI’s MMQB

GREEN BAY, Wis. – This year’s NFL MVP figures to be hotly contested.

In one corner, you’ve got Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage. In the other corner, you’ve got Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Along with the glittering stats and dominant play, both teams finished 13-4 and are the betting favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Sports Illustrated’s MMQB staff sided with Rodgers.

The MMQB's six-member panel selected winners for all the NFL’s major awards. Unlike the official awards selected by The Associated Press, the MMQB staff did a top-five ballot for every award, awarding five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, and so on.

Rodgers got five of the first-place votes, including the one cast by Conor Orr.

Explained Orr: “While I think this award is a recognition of the entire offense, the way Rodgers finished the season was absolutely spectacular. Sometimes, you have to recognize mastery when you see it. Helping Rodgers’ candidacy, in my mind, was the fact that Jordan Love played well but not incredibly well during Rodgers' absence. To me that shows the scheme and the role players in a neutral way and just how singularly valuable Rodgers is to his team."

At sportsbooks, MVP is a two-man race between Rodgers and Brady. At SI Sportsbook, Rodgers is the big favorite at -400 while Brady is +400. They are three-time MVPs; assuming one of them wins this year, they’d be the only four-time MVP in NFL history and one behind Peyton Manning’s unprecedented five.

The Coach of the Year race was extremely close between Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur and Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel. And Packers players received votes for Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

